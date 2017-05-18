Advertising

Katy Perry is promoting a new single called Bon Appétit, and the promotional tour got as weird as it's going to get when Vanity Fair hid Perry under a table and presented her disembodied head as an art project to tourists at the Whitney Museum in New York City.

The stunt, produced by Condé Nast Entertainment, makes the museum-goers less jumpy than you'd expect. Most of them are just like, "Um, is that Katy Perry? Cool. What?"

Maybe they just don't recognize her with her new look.

Either way, at least we have this GIF to keep us warm at night:

Goodbye, Katy Perry. See you on the tour for your next single.

