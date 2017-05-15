Advertising

ICYMI, a new series from the Kardashian-Jenner crew will be gracing our television screens this summer. It's called Life of Kylie, and will follow, well, the life of Kylie Jenner.

That's right, fam. Kylie's got her own show now. So how do her older sisters feel about it? Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian shared their thoughts on Kylie's new show with E! News at NBC Universal's Upfront on Monday.

"She's already a pro at this," Kim told E! News. "This is something she really wanted to do to show a different side of her. So you're definitely going to see her friends, her dating, what she does on a daily basis, how hard she really works."

Khloe added that she's excited to see the show, because she has no idea what her sister does during the day.

"Like what the hell does Kylie do all day long?" Khloe wondered aloud to the E! News crew. "It's funny because [Kim and I] are with each other all day long. So with Kylie, I'm going to be a viewer just like everyone else."

You can watch their full interview over on E!.

Life of Kylie premieres on E! on Thursday, July 6, so I guess that's when we, along with Khloe Kardashian, will finally learn what the hell Kylie Jenner does all day long.

