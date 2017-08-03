Advertising

When Kristen Stewart hosted SNL earlier this year, she had a simple yet perfect response to President Donald Trump's old tweets criticizing her and Robert Pattinson's old relationship: "I'm like, so gay, dude."

In a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar, Stewart she addressed her sexuality once again–this time, with a beautiful metaphor inspired by grilled cheese. All of Shakespeare's most meaningful metaphors are about grilled cheese, obviously. Shall I compare thee to a summer's grilled cheese? Thou art more cheesy and more temperate.

"Yeah, totally. Definitely," Kristen Stewart told Harper's Bazaar, when asked if she would date men again. "Some people aren't like that. Some people know that they like grilled cheese and they'll eat it every day for the rest of their lives. I want to try everything. If I have grilled cheese once I'm like, 'That was cool, what's next?'"

So basically, she has enjoyed dating handsome, cookie-cutter men like Robert Pattinson, but dang, there are so many other people out there. So even though grilled cheese is dope, there are also Fried Egg and Avocado BLTs and Cajun Panko Crusted Shrimp Po Boys that are so worth trying if you're into it.

And for all the Twihards out there (are there still Twihards out there?), Stewart also revealed that things between her and Pattinson (as well as everyone she's ever dated) were in fact very real.

"I've been deeply in love with everyone I've dated. Did you think I was faking it?" she told the magazine. "I've always really embraced a duality. And really, truly, believed in it and never felt confused or struggling. I just didn't like getting made fun of."

That must also mean things are going well for Kristen Stewart and her girlfriend, Australian supermodel Stella Maxwell–and we imagine their date nights include much nicer meals than grilled cheese.

