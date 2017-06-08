Advertising

Nick Clooney met George and Amal's twins on Tuesday—over Skype—and the gushing grandpa offered a few choice descriptions of the babies to hold us over while we wait at the edge of our tabloids for photographs.

"What I saw were these two perfect, picture-postcard babies," Nick Clooney told People. Then he crossed gossip report lines to tell Fox that the twins "are gorgeous." His wife, Nina, gave the best details. She "swears they have George's nose," said Nick, 83. "I don't know what that means."

"The babies are beautiful, of course, [Amal] is beautiful."

Meanwhile, Nick Clooney has plenty of strong genes for the twins to draw on—look at this guy, it's like he's related to George Clooney or something.

Nick Clooney and Nina Bruce Warren, two people who made a beautiful George together. Getty Images

Nick Clooney's an accomplished journalist, former congressional candidate, blah blah, look at that full head of hair. That smile. Those laughing eyes. He's such a guy I can hardly shoehorn in a Clooney-movie pun right now. Ocean's 11.

Getty Images

