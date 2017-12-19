Nicki Minaj threw some Instagram shade at white rappers and her fans are torn.

Nicki Minaj has driven headlong into Instagram controversy with her latest comment on a post about of the Top 10 U.S. Rap Songs on iTunes.

Minaj noticed that more than half of the top hip hop/rap artists were white, and took to Instagram to point it out. "It's a great time to be a white rapper in America huh?" she wrote.

After fans chimed in, she amended the comment to add, "S/O to Em & Post. Two of my faves. Congrats to Em on his new album... *UPDATE*: blocking all your sensitive d*ck riders. It IS a great time to be a white rapper in America. I wanna sign one for my new label. U know anyone?"

In the comment section, Minaj heard from fans who get it:

"Rap is going like Jazz and Rock n Roll... you all sleep-walking clowns dissing Nicki."

"Here’s the thing white ppl love black culture, but best believe if they find A white rapper they love; they buying their ish 1st."

And fans who don't:

"I mean c'mon, Em is a great rapper. Post makes some pretty dope music for TODAY'S generation. Stop putting color to everything. Maybe ppl just didn't like your record(s) as much as you thought they would."