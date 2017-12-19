Nicki Minaj threw some Instagram shade at white rappers and her fans are torn.

Nicki Minaj has driven headlong into Instagram controversy with her latest comment on a post about of the Top 10 U.S. Rap Songs on iTunes.
Minaj noticed that more than half of the top hip hop/rap artists were white, and took to Instagram to point it out. "It's a great time to be a white rapper in America huh?" she wrote.
After fans chimed in, she amended the comment to add, "S/O to Em & Post. Two of my faves. Congrats to Em on his new album... *UPDATE*: blocking all your sensitive d*ck riders. It IS a great time to be a white rapper in America. I wanna sign one for my new label. U know anyone?"
In the comment section, Minaj heard from fans who get it:
"Rap is going like Jazz and Rock n Roll... you all sleep-walking clowns dissing Nicki."
"Here’s the thing white ppl love black culture, but best believe if they find A white rapper they love; they buying their ish 1st."
And fans who don't:
"I mean c'mon, Em is a great rapper. Post makes some pretty dope music for TODAY'S generation. Stop putting color to everything. Maybe ppl just didn't like your record(s) as much as you thought they would."
"I feel like its not bc of their race its just the popularity of their music. So the fact that she said "white rapper" was kinda unnecessary. I still love Nicki ofc."
Minaj has a four words for all of them: "Sensitive ass IG thugs. Gtfoh."