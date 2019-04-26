Olivia Munn's response to fashion critics The Fug Girls prompted a mass dragging.

If you read 'Olivia Munn' and thought, 'Who?' you're probably not alone. Allow me, intrepid entertainment blogger, to refresh your memory.

If you're an OG Munnhead, you might recall her co-hosting 'Attack of The Show!' on G4, which covered pop culture, technology, and gaming. Olivia first gained prominence as a correspondent on 'The Daily Show' during the Jon Stewart Era. Her hiring helped inspire a spicy Jezebel post that spurred female 'Daily Show' staffers to defend their employer and work environment. After much ado about something - or nothing, depending on who you ask - she impressed critics and audiences alike with her performances in 'Magic Mike' and HBO's 'The Newsroom.' She acts, models, and dates hot people - all standard celeb fare.

However, Olivia's making headlines this week for messing with the wrong fashion bloggers. The Fug Girls, a.k.a. Heather Cocks and Jessica Morgan, have been covering celebrity style since the early 2000s. Apparently Olivia didn't appreciate their take on her Apex for Youth Awards look and responded via 'short essay' on Twitter.