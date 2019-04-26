Olivia Munn's response to fashion critics The Fug Girls prompted a mass dragging.

If you read 'Olivia Munn' and thought, 'Who?' you're probably not alone. Allow me, intrepid entertainment blogger, to refresh your memory.
If you're an OG Munnhead, you might recall her co-hosting 'Attack of The Show!' on G4, which covered pop culture, technology, and gaming. Olivia first gained prominence as a correspondent on 'The Daily Show' during the Jon Stewart Era. Her hiring helped inspire a spicy Jezebel post that spurred female 'Daily Show' staffers to defend their employer and work environment. After much ado about something - or nothing, depending on who you ask - she impressed critics and audiences alike with her performances in 'Magic Mike' and HBO's 'The Newsroom.' She acts, models, and dates hot people - all standard celeb fare.
However, Olivia's making headlines this week for messing with the wrong fashion bloggers. The Fug Girls, a.k.a. Heather Cocks and Jessica Morgan, have been covering celebrity style since the early 2000s. Apparently Olivia didn't appreciate their take on her Apex for Youth Awards look and responded via 'short essay' on Twitter.
Maybe Olivia assumed fans would rally around her and signal boost her criticism. In that case, she underestimated how beloved - and legitimate! - The Fug Girls are considered in both fandom and media circles.
People characterized her response as not just an overreaction, but an incident of 'punching down' at critics with lower public profiles. Much like her suit, it didn't make for a great look.
Not that Olivia didn't have her defenders. Anthony Rapp, best known for originating the role of Mark in 'Rent', offered a counterargument.
But those opinions were in the minority and easily drowned out by takedown after takedown. My favorites highlighted Olivia's hypocrisy as a woman whose career is buoyed by her appearance and partially owes her success to media coverage of it.
The human part of me wants to shake her and say, 'Girl, turn off your Google alerts, go to therapy, and don't "write" anything on the Internet again.' But the blogger part of me wants her to remain foolish and self-indulgent so I'll always have material. So with that in mind, my official stance is: you do you, Olivia. I've never gotten sick of your persona and its ambivalent-at-best attitude toward women's empowerment. As long as you keep making public mistakes, those direct deposits will stay hitting my bank account.