5 People Having a Bad Monday

PageSix reports that Shannen's longtime publicist Leslie Sloan released a statement about Doherty to the press. Sloan's statement read, "It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease."

"The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace," Sloane continued.

Doherty was known for her starring roles in Girls Just Want to Have Fun, 90210, and Charmed. Our heart goes out to Doherty's friends and family.

4. Rebel Wilson, because she's being sued for defamation by three producers.