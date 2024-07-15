5 People Having a Bad Monday

Having a rough Monday? You're not alone. These celebs are roughing it too. Take a look!
PageSix reports that Shannen's longtime publicist Leslie Sloan released a statement about Doherty to the press. Sloan's statement read, "It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease."
"The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace," Sloane continued.
Doherty was known for her starring roles in Girls Just Want to Have Fun, 90210, and Charmed. Our heart goes out to Doherty's friends and family.
PageSix reports that Rebel Wilson is being sued for defamation by “The Deb” producers after she alleged they embezzled funds from the movie and had inappropriate behavior on set.
Producers Amanda Ghost, Gregor Cameron and Vince Holden said they were taking legal action against the "Bridesmaids" star. All three claim that they want to, "hold her accountable for her attempts to bully them into meeting her unreasonable demands by spreading vicious lies."
The producers went on to describe Wilson as, "a champion of other female artists and whistleblower against abusive conduct within the film industry who is really a bully who will disregard the interests of others to promote her own."
Wilson has yet to respond publicly to the accusations.
PageSix reports that Kim Kardashian recently suffered a gruesome finger injury that she claims, "hurt more than giving birth."
In a sneak peek of next week’s episode of “The Kardashians,” Kim goes to the doctor to get the wound checked. Upon unwrapping the finger bandage, the doctor says that the finger looks great.
"You think that looks great?" the Hulu personality responds, as the tip of her finger appears to be missing, while the remaining opening is surrounded by dried blood.
“The, like, tip broke off. It was, like, more painful than childbirth."
Hopefully Kim's finger heals up soon!
PageSix reports that rapper Wiz Khalifa was reportedly charged with illegal possession of m@rijua@na while performing at the Beach Please! Festival Saturday night.
Romanian anti-organized crime prosecutors DIICOT stated in a press release Sunday, "The prosecutors of the Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism Constanța Territorial Service ordered the initiation of criminal proceedings against a defendant (US citizen), investigated for the crime of unlawful possession of drugs risk."
Wiz Khalifa has yet to respond to the legal mishap.
PageSix reports that Kris Jenner recently told her daughters in a new episode of The Kardashians, "I had my scan. They found a cyst and, like, a little tumor. I’m gonna have a hysterectomy. It started out as just getting some ovaries removed, and then today I got a phone call."
Jenner went on to explain that her doctor advised her that removing her ovaries and uterus would be the best thing for her health.
“They found something. We’re here to fix it. I’m going to remove something that gave me six of the best parts of my whole life,” she said, referring to her six children.
Hopefully Jenner recovers soon!
