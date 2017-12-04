Ruby Rose powerfully counter-shames tabloids for 'reckless, uneducated' articles about her body.

Model and actress Ruby Rose, perhaps best known as Stella Carlin on Orange is the New Black, shared a series of posts on her Instagram story Monday night slamming tabloid reports about her appearance.

Since Rose is in Australia, eight hours ahead of America, you can say that she's posting in the future. You'd be wrong, but you could say it. One thing's definite—future Ruby Rose is not dealing with the tabloid B.S we're still putting up with in this timezone.

Attending the premiere of her new movie Pitch Perfect 3, Rose was sorely disappointed by the reaction to her acne, because she is a human being.

"This acne belongs to me, not them, and you are welcome to it. I never thought I'd see the day I'd leave my beautiful country bawling my eyes out... when I was so excited to come home.

Yeah it sucks.. for me, I don't see how it's bothering so many others? But I'm a human. It happens.. one side of my face is clear and the other is a mess." "Dermatologist says it's from the bacteria from all the phone interviews I did for PP3 and a reaction to hotel pillow cases (which I already know)..."