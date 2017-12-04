Ruby Rose powerfully counter-shames tabloids for 'reckless, uneducated' articles about her body.

Model and actress Ruby Rose, perhaps best known as Stella Carlin on Orange is the New Black, shared a series of posts on her Instagram story Monday night slamming tabloid reports about her appearance.
Since Rose is in Australia, eight hours ahead of America, you can say that she's posting in the future. You'd be wrong, but you could say it. One thing's definite—future Ruby Rose is not dealing with the tabloid B.S we're still putting up with in this timezone.
Attending the premiere of her new movie Pitch Perfect 3, Rose was sorely disappointed by the reaction to her acne, because she is a human being.
"This acne belongs to me, not them, and you are welcome to it. I never thought I'd see the day I'd leave my beautiful country bawling my eyes out... when I was so excited to come home.
Yeah it sucks.. for me, I don't see how it's bothering so many others? But I'm a human. It happens.. one side of my face is clear and the other is a mess." "Dermatologist says it's from the bacteria from all the phone interviews I did for PP3 and a reaction to hotel pillow cases (which I already know)..."
But it wasn't just about acne. Rose continued by shining a light on reports like this one that singled out the "fan reaction" to her "too-thin" appearance.
What should have been a special moment was ruined, according to Rose, by shameless writers looking for clicks.
"Instead of the dozens of photos of me from behind they run only 1 photo to fit their narrative," wrote Rose, seeming to refer to this Daily Mail article.
Why not post this photo instead?
Or this:
Or this?
"When you can UP the contrast and definition of a rare photo where I was probably taking it in... and change the narrative to sell papers?"
Rose explained her appearance in that above photo, not that she had to. The photo had nothing to do with an eating disorder, and Rose was furious that an article used Instagram comments from random people on her page to make it seem like it did.
At the end of her story, Rose drove a point home about the "DailyFail... ruining a beautiful experience" for her and her family."
"The issue at hand isn't whether or not the DailyFail really ruined a beautiful experience for me by doing not one but about eight back to back stories" about her "too thin" appearance.
"They don't care that they are using a term like anorexia as if it ISN'T A SERIOUS AND DEADLY ILLNESS," wrote Rose, although the one Daily Mail story we found on the subject didn't include the term anorexia. It's unclear if the publication removed it or if another story used the term, but the implication in the Mail article was obvious.
Rose continued by writing about the danger of stories talking about her health that don't do the corresponding research. Thanks to those types of stories, Rose announced she was disabling comments from her Instagram page so that sites couldn't use fan/hater comments to spin a story not based on facts.
"So when the dailyfail resorts to making news stories compiled purely of people's 'comments' on my page... it's time to take that away from them to protect everyone" from harmful misinformation.
"So from the bottom of my heart I am sorry if those stories triggered anything in anyone," wrote Rose.
Read her full statements, below: