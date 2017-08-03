Tom Hanks may be your average white dude in his day-to-day life. But on screen, he has lived numerous slightly magical lives through his many classic movies: He fell in love with a mermaid (Splash, 1984); he transformed from teen to adult to teen again (Big, 1988); he got stranded on a deserted island with only a volleyball for company (Cast Away, 2000); and six animated versions of him have adventured on a North Pole-bound train (The Polar Express). (Okay, so maybe that last one wasn't quite as classic as the others...)
So this week, the internet banded together to form the hashtag #TomHanksToldMeTo, which genuinely honors Tom Hanks and the many lessons he has taught us through his movies. And while the internet usually chooses to spill tea whenever they have the chance, this time, the internet chose to simply sip their tea, with pinkies up. We're so proud.
Big got some people to practice their piano lessons.
This girl watched Splash and she's working on a theory.
We all cried while watching Toy Story. It's nothing to be ashamed of.
Society honors Forrest Gump with touristy restaurant chain Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. every day, but these quotes remind us that the movie was far less cheesy than the restaurant.
Of course, there was David S. Pumpkins. (A Halloween costume store seems to be trying to squeeze two years out of this costume.)
This person clearly missed the point of Cast Away.
These people had a more Wilson-centric outlook on the film.
These nuggets of wisdom are specific but could totally come in handy someday.
And some people just want to give their deepest thanks to T. Hanks.
Thanks for being the dad we never had, Tom Hanks.