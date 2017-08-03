Advertising

Tom Hanks may be your average white dude in his day-to-day life. But on screen, he has lived numerous slightly magical lives through his many classic movies: He fell in love with a mermaid (Splash, 1984); he transformed from teen to adult to teen again (Big, 1988); he got stranded on a deserted island with only a volleyball for company (Cast Away, 2000); and six animated versions of him have adventured on a North Pole-bound train (The Polar Express). (Okay, so maybe that last one wasn't quite as classic as the others...)

So this week, the internet banded together to form the hashtag #TomHanksToldMeTo, which genuinely honors Tom Hanks and the many lessons he has taught us through his movies. And while the internet usually chooses to spill tea whenever they have the chance, this time, the internet chose to simply sip their tea, with pinkies up. We're so proud.

Advertising

Big got some people to practice their piano lessons.

#TomHanksToldMeTo always practice my piano lessons so one day I could impress a toy mogul. pic.twitter.com/fAkmIeetbJ — Joelle Anderson (@joellelauren) August 3, 2017

#TomHanksToldMeTo eat baby corn in a classy way pic.twitter.com/w1kYYG3Mf4 — Spin a Yarn (@stayinstitches) August 3, 2017

Advertising

This girl watched Splash and she's working on a theory.

#TomHanksToldMeTo

Turn into a mermaid to find a boyfriend. I still can't figure out how to breathe under water. pic.twitter.com/2VZyIwdGtj — Nikima (@nikima_perovich) August 3, 2017

We all cried while watching Toy Story. It's nothing to be ashamed of.

#TomHanksToldMeTo if your friend has different tastes, fight, we are still friends pic.twitter.com/6VOP81uXxM — Gianna:)/64 (@hollandsurie) August 3, 2017

Society honors Forrest Gump with touristy restaurant chain Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. every day, but these quotes remind us that the movie was far less cheesy than the restaurant.

Life is like a box of chocolates, you never know what you are going to get:) #TomHanksToldMeTo — Dayna Point (@dayna_point) August 3, 2017

Advertising

Of course, there was David S. Pumpkins. (A Halloween costume store seems to be trying to squeeze two years out of this costume.)

#TomHanksToldMeTo not go all in on David S. Pumpkins pic.twitter.com/4ACaZLHwmr — Emperor Slow🎷ams (@ANGRYref) August 3, 2017

This person clearly missed the point of Cast Away.

These people had a more Wilson-centric outlook on the film.

#TomHanksToldMeTo find a friend who is a good listener. pic.twitter.com/iZGsqVBpVx — Buck In Ears (@BuckInEars) August 3, 2017

Advertising

#TomHanksToldMeTo stop calling a golf ball Baby Wilson. — G.G.RUIZ (@genvruiz) August 3, 2017

#TomHanksToldMeTo never give up on searching for my Wilson. — ɯɐʅᴉupɐ 🛤 (@A_Lucid_Enigma) August 3, 2017

These nuggets of wisdom are specific but could totally come in handy someday.

#TomHanksToldMeTo not sink a lot of money into a fixer-upper pic.twitter.com/uEE1exYYWQ — Sam Nobles (@NorthSideSam) August 3, 2017

Advertising

#TomHanksToldMeTo stop dressing like Jungle Jim. Right after Meg Ryan said it to him. pic.twitter.com/Ta16cJFXZp — Thom Craver (@thomcraver) August 3, 2017

#TomHanksToldMeTo spy on my neighbors. They may be up to no good. pic.twitter.com/mRUNYgad40 — Miss Plum (@MelissaJPlum) August 3, 2017

And some people just want to give their deepest thanks to T. Hanks.

#TomHanksToldMeTo believe that there's a little bit of a child in all of us.@tomhanks thanks buddy, you're the best pic.twitter.com/aJWwexy1j9 — hello (@lmerh) August 3, 2017

Advertising

Thanks for being the dad we never had, Tom Hanks.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.