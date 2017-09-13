Advertising

Kate Hudson is an actress, but she's also now an activewear mogul, all about showing off her abs.

A little sneaky peek at a new September outfit! 💕 @fabletics #CantBelieveItsAlreadyAlmostSeptember A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Aug 30, 2017 at 3:10pm PDT

Happy pants 💃🌿🌸 @fabletics A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Jun 14, 2017 at 10:20am PDT

A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Sep 30, 2016 at 8:47pm PDT

Hudson (with hair!) is on the cover of the latest issue of Cosmopolitan, and the "fun, flirty, fit AF!" star pissed people off with a comment about C-sections.

In Cosmo's classic questionnaire, and asked the laziest thing she's ever done, the extremely active Hudson went with caesarian section—having a baby surgically removed.

People were pissed about this ignorant comment—if it's a joke, it isn't a good one—and was put on blast and kindly asked to go f*ck herself.

Hudson has two sons, 13-year-old Ryder and 6-year-old Bingham. Ryder was born via c-section and Bingham was born through the vaginal canal, which I guess gives her permission to be holier-than-thou or something.

Apparently Kate Hudson said that having a C-section is the laziest thing she has ever done so she can go fuck herself #girlbye✌️ — jordan johnson (@jtrouttt) September 9, 2017

Dear #KateHudson -My son & I would be dead if I didn't have a c-section.Keep your "lazy" comments to yourself, it's offensive & ill informed — Cara Hammond (@cara_hammond) September 12, 2017

Hey #KateHudson my laziness and getting a C-section resulted in a pulmonary embolism in which I came within hours of dying #stfu — Denyse Dias (@denysemarisa) September 13, 2017

Moms on social media pointed out just how dumb that perspective is. There's nothing lazy about getting surgery, and a true lazy person would never want to have kids in the first place.

Hey #KateHudson - please tell me which part of major abdominal surgery is “lazy”? The procedure? The heal time? The 9 months of work prior? pic.twitter.com/DJVmf1lmVL — Tasha (@TashaMuise) September 11, 2017

Although I'm a woman who will never give birth, I have a message for #KateHudson. No method of childbirth is "lazy." — Kim Crawley (@kim_crawley) September 13, 2017

Exactly!! How in the world is having your insides cut open & moved around to deliver your baby lazy?? #KateHudson is bum AF for sayin that. pic.twitter.com/VjnW9dLPRg — Mrs ™ (@SuchACoolChick) September 6, 2017

People also flooded her Instagram with stories of their caeserians...

Instagram

...which were also matched by commenters telling others to lighten up.

instagram

Personally, all I know is that c-sections shouldn't be stigmatized, and that in fifth grade, a kid in my class started the "C-section Club" where he gathered c-section babies and went up to ones born through the vaginal canal and said, "You went to third base with your mom!!!" Gross, eh?

Kids, like celebrities, say the darndest things.

