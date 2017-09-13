Advertising

Kate Hudson is an actress, but she's also now an activewear mogul, all about showing off her abs.

Hudson (with hair!) is on the cover of the latest issue of Cosmopolitan, and the "fun, flirty, fit AF!" star pissed people off with a comment about C-sections.

In Cosmo's classic questionnaire, and asked the laziest thing she's ever done, the extremely active Hudson went with caesarian section—having a baby surgically removed.

People were pissed about this ignorant comment—if it's a joke, it isn't a good one—and was put on blast and kindly asked to go f*ck herself.

Hudson has two sons, 13-year-old Ryder and 6-year-old Bingham. Ryder was born via c-section and Bingham was born through the vaginal canal, which I guess gives her permission to be holier-than-thou or something.

Moms on social media pointed out just how dumb that perspective is. There's nothing lazy about getting surgery, and a true lazy person would never want to have kids in the first place.

People also flooded her Instagram with stories of their caeserians...

...which were also matched by commenters telling others to lighten up.

Personally, all I know is that c-sections shouldn't be stigmatized, and that in fifth grade, a kid in my class started the "C-section Club" where he gathered c-section babies and went up to ones born through the vaginal canal and said, "You went to third base with your mom!!!" Gross, eh?

Kids, like celebrities, say the darndest things.

