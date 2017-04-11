Earlier this week, rumors were swirling about a possible romance between singer Katy Perry and actor Ryan Phillippe in the wake of Perry's breakup with Orlando Bloom. However, Phillippe quickly squashed our hopes and dreams of "Kyan Perrippe" when he tweeted this on Sunday:
Bummer. At least we can all seek solace in Katy Perry's hilarious response.
But wait...Phillippe responded.
Hold on, are these two flirting over a hypothetical hostage situation? AW!
Who knows, this could be the start of "Ryaty Phillery" after all.