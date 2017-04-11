Advertising

Earlier this week, rumors were swirling about a possible romance between singer Katy Perry and actor Ryan Phillippe in the wake of Perry's breakup with Orlando Bloom. However, Phillippe quickly squashed our hopes and dreams of "Kyan Perrippe" when he tweeted this on Sunday:

I AM NOT DATING KATY PERRY. BARELY KNOW HER. PLEASE STOP FLYING HELICOPTERS OVER MY HOUSE. SHE IS NOT HERE.



thx — Dr. Philz (@RyanPhillippe) April 10, 2017

Bummer. At least we can all seek solace in Katy Perry's hilarious response.

Can u let me out of this basement pls? https://t.co/I2WKOsIxak — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) April 10, 2017

But wait...Phillippe responded.

never — Dr. Philz (@RyanPhillippe) April 11, 2017

Hold on, are these two flirting over a hypothetical hostage situation? AW!

Hi, nice to meet you, sorry bout that @RyanPhillippe carry on, lol. — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) April 10, 2017

Who knows, this could be the start of "Ryaty Phillery" after all.

