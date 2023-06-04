Man accidentally donates $15,041 to charity, asks for it back. UPDATE AND PICS

One man was just trying to politely support his coworker's charity by donating $150 to help impoverished children in Bangladesh. He hit the wrong key, sending the charity $15,041. He panicked and realized he would have to find some way to get his money back. Before he could, he was a hero to the charity and being lauded for his generosity. When he shared his story with the Reddit community, there was a heartwarming outpour of financial support that the charity could never have expected. Links to prove it too! Sometimes, the world can be a pretty loving place.
This happened in February of last year, but my friends have been telling me I need to post this story online … so here goes nothing:
