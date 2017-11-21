12 Christmas movie drinking games guaranteed to get you tipsy throughout the season.

12 Christmas movie drinking games guaranteed to get you tipsy throughout the season.
Syndicated Content
Nov 21, 2017@4:32 PM
Advertising

With the holidays coming faster than we anticipated, every channel is starting to kick off their Christmas movie marathons. There are a few classic holiday movies that we always know will be on at least five channels at a time during the holidays and, we always find ourselves watching (no matter how many times we've seen them). But, if you're sick and tired of plain old watching Christmas movies, the Internet has now blessed us with a drinking game for every classic film guaranteed to be on TV at least 12 times this year. So sit back, relax, turn your channel to your favorite one and pop open that bottle of red because it's time to get shwasted.

1. A Christmas Story:

https://pizzabottle.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/1da681ad85fe0cb1436987d4586efa2c.jpg

2. Frozen:

https://pizzabottle.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/69de3397faffba457756a454edeca344.jpg

3. National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation:

https://pizzabottle.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/Screen-Shot-2017-11-19-at-6.28.47-PM.png

4. Home Alone:

https://pizzabottle.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/Screen-Shot-2017-11-19-at-6.28.10-PM.png

5. Home Alone 2:

https://pizzabottle.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/Screen-Shot-2017-11-19-at-6.28.19-PM.png
Advertising

6. Love Actually:

https://pizzabottle.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/Screen-Shot-2017-11-19-at-6.28.29-PM.png

7. Jingle All The Way:

https://pizzabottle.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/Screen-Shot-2017-11-19-at-6.29.04-PM.png

8. Elf:

https://pizzabottle.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/Screen-Shot-2017-11-19-at-6.29.14-PM.png

9. The Santa Clause:

https://pizzabottle.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/b8ff529b70310416615f7a257ff4db95.jpg

10. Hallmark Christmas Movies:

https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10157825948555368&set=p.10157825948555368&type=3

11. Lifetime Christmas Movies:

https://pizzabottle.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/Screen-Shot-2017-11-19-at-6.29.41-PM.png
Advertising

12. Dr. Suess' How The Grinch Stole Christmas:

https://pizzabottle.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/Screen-Shot-2017-11-19-at-6.29.32-PM.png
Advertising
Sources: PizzaBottle
© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc