Over the weekend, Marvel comics editor Heather Antos did the unthinkable. She tweeted a completely innocuous picture with her co-workers as they all enjoyed some delicious milkshakes.

Now sure! You may be thinking "What is wrong with that? That seems like a 100% normal thing to do. Milkshakes are delicious." But that is probably because you are the kind of person who indiscriminately posts pictures of yourself having fun to social media sites without even thinking of the traumatizing effect it could have on incredibly fragile men. Shame on you!

Pictures of female comic writers drinking milkshakes are well known to cause penises to fall off. It's just science.

Upon seeing the picture, incredibly fragile men across the internet exploded in rage, bringing new meaning to the term "lactose intolerant." Behold, some of the more charming commentary!

How all these Tumblr SJW fake geek girls club are editors at Marvel? — BAR_DD (@BAR199323) July 31, 2017

Oh surprise! It is a Pepe The Frog avatar!

No wonder Marvel Comics sales have nose-dived. Everyone has moved to DC where there is no SJW crap. — Cornelius Feather (@SatansRobots) July 31, 2017

This guy is far less chill than his name suggests.

Are you discussing how to ruin 70 years of continuity ? — comixnchill🇵🇭 (@cmxncil) July 31, 2017

And then there was this fella, who very clearly felt that he was the voice of reason in this situation, and was bad at counting.

1/2 While whatever happened was "unfortunate"(Didn't see the DMs myself, so can't really say too much), I kind of see where thus is coming — Chars_78 (@Chars_78_tweets) July 31, 2017

2/2 (This*) from. Many fans hate current Marvel, and want the OG characters back, mainly because they're not well written and terrible.So — Chars_78 (@Chars_78_tweets) July 31, 2017

3/2 while this is sad, it's kind of true. Unless Marvel fires some of those writers, the situation's just gonna get worse IMO. — Chars_78 (@Chars_78_tweets) July 31, 2017

And this guy who was pretty sure that all those women were just there to talk behind his back.

Man, these guys must just really hate milkshakes.

Antos' DMs were similarly filled with charming observations from men who were too delicate, even, to vent their spleens publicly. You know, because the mean ladies stole their comic books without even asking, and must now pay.



This, as we all know from the horror show that was "Gamergate" and the outcry about Lady Ghostbusters and all the histrionic sobbing about there being a female Doctor, is a pervasive issue within geek culture. Apparently, the idea of having to share the worlds of video games, comics or sci-fi with the womenfolk is just far too traumatic for some fellas out there, and they find they can only express their feelings by lashing out at women on social media and threatening to bomb their houses.



And then they wonder why they have trouble finding dates.



Thankfully, a quick scroll through the responses to the now infamous Milkshake Selfie shows a lot more support than sexist bullshit, with many now tweeting #makeminemilkshake in solidarity.

