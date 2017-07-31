Over the weekend, Marvel comics editor Heather Antos did the unthinkable. She tweeted a completely innocuous picture with her co-workers as they all enjoyed some delicious milkshakes.
Now sure! You may be thinking "What is wrong with that? That seems like a 100% normal thing to do. Milkshakes are delicious." But that is probably because you are the kind of person who indiscriminately posts pictures of yourself having fun to social media sites without even thinking of the traumatizing effect it could have on incredibly fragile men. Shame on you!
Pictures of female comic writers drinking milkshakes are well known to cause penises to fall off. It's just science.
Upon seeing the picture, incredibly fragile men across the internet exploded in rage, bringing new meaning to the term "lactose intolerant." Behold, some of the more charming commentary!
Oh surprise! It is a Pepe The Frog avatar!
This guy is far less chill than his name suggests.
And then there was this fella, who very clearly felt that he was the voice of reason in this situation, and was bad at counting.
And this guy who was pretty sure that all those women were just there to talk behind his back.
Man, these guys must just really hate milkshakes.
Antos' DMs were similarly filled with charming observations from men who were too delicate, even, to vent their spleens publicly. You know, because the mean ladies stole their comic books without even asking, and must now pay.
This, as we all know from the horror show that was "Gamergate" and the outcry about Lady Ghostbusters and all the histrionic sobbing about there being a female Doctor, is a pervasive issue within geek culture. Apparently, the idea of having to share the worlds of video games, comics or sci-fi with the womenfolk is just far too traumatic for some fellas out there, and they find they can only express their feelings by lashing out at women on social media and threatening to bomb their houses.
And then they wonder why they have trouble finding dates.
Thankfully, a quick scroll through the responses to the now infamous Milkshake Selfie shows a lot more support than sexist bullshit, with many now tweeting #makeminemilkshake in solidarity.