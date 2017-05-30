Advertising

A greatly amused husband posted his wife's attempt at "1st birthday" cookies for her one-year-old, and they're like all the best Disney jokes. They'll go right over the heads of the children while the parents laugh and laugh.

Behold: cookie dicks.

Yup. "I don't think they came out right," wrote Redditor Portugalpaul, after celebrating his child's 1st birthday with some NSFW snacks. A lot of the internet disagreed: these cookies came out perfectly, because they are hilarious little dicks spread out all over the table like a delicious little dick plague.

One helpful commenter offered two solutions:

"She should outline or literally just draw the number 1 on each cookie," so that your mind doesn't immediately think about the best selling treats at an erotic bakery.

OR:

"Leave it for something the adults can laugh about because the kids won't care."

In case you think those cookies have something else wrong with them besides the fact that they look like edible penises, the commenters also spent a long while ignoring the shape-mishap and commenting on the baking skills.

"It looks like the dough wasn't properly chilled before baking," wrote DonDrapersCurtains. Oh, internet. Must you nitpick all our barely-taboo fun under your hilarious pseudonyms?

Responded another: "Agree. If you edge them, the frosting turns out thicker too."

BOOM. THERE WE GO. WE BACK TO COOKIE-DICK JOKES.

And because there will inevitably be many readers who didn't find these cookies to be nearly NSFW enough, here's a few erotic bakery accounts on Instagram that will satisfy your urge for more salacious deserts.

Custom Erotic Cakes in #NYC Easy online ordering on our website. Link in bio Delivery and pick up available A post shared by Erotic Baking NYC-Link in bio (@eroticbaking) on Aug 4, 2016 at 8:34am PDT

A post shared by Coven: Custom & Erotic Bakery (@covencustomcakes) on Jan 24, 2014 at 1:57pm PST

A post shared by Coven: Custom & Erotic Bakery (@covencustomcakes) on Jan 24, 2014 at 1:51pm PST

A post shared by Coven: Custom & Erotic Bakery (@covencustomcakes) on Jan 24, 2014 at 1:38pm PST

Happy Birthday #Penis #Cake #peniscake #eroticcake #birthdaycake #nyc #manhattan #brooklyn #gift #bachelorette #bachelorettecake #crazy A post shared by Erotic Baking NYC-Link in bio (@eroticbaking) on Oct 6, 2015 at 3:30pm PDT

Are you happy? Are you happy now that a fun, slightly erotic cookie moment has turned into a full blown cake orgy?

This is your fault. You did this.

Larry David knows exactly what I'm talking about.

"Why'd you take the balls home?"

