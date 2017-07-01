Advertising

1. Drunk Stoned Or Stupid

81zliskgmbl-_sl1500_
This game can get real. If you or your friends get offended easily, might want to pick another one.

Get it on Amazon for $16.00

2. WTF Did You Say?!?

71e94v8gil-_sl1500_
Promising Review, Assuming The Point Of Buying This Game Is That You're A Terrible Person: "This is really overboard, I have a sick sense of humor but this actually was pretty bad."

Get it on Amazon for $19.99

3. The Hot Seat

Not recommended for Catholic Priests and others who may have something to hide.

Get it on Amazon for $25.

4. Would You Rather…? Filthy Edition

91i4c51uqul-_sl1500_
Get it on Amazon for $14.99

5. What Do You Meme?

Pure bliss

A post shared by What Do You Meme?™ (@whatdoyoumeme) on

From the guys who run FuckJerry, this is basically Cards Against Humanity, but for memes.

Get it on Amazon for $30.00

6. That’s What She Said

7156uciaejl-_sl1500_
Get it on Amazon for $24.99

7. Joking Hazard

41nwnfzy-il

If you love Cyanide & Happiness you may or may not also love this game.

Get it on Amazon for $25.00

8. Spank the Yeti: The Adult Party Game of Questionable Decisions

81ivial8nl-_sl1500_
Get it on Amazon for $25.00

9. Quick And Dirty

71l1jlmk1nl-_sl1500_
Get it on Amazon for $22.00

10. F**k. The Game

51k0plugvl-_sl1001_
Get it on Amazon for $19.95

11. Exploding Kittens: NSFW Edition

81vv9o4ozjl-_sl1500_
Get it on Amazon for $19.99

12. Disturbed Friends – This game should be banned

81wgwfdui0l-_sl1500_
Promising Review: Horrible, but in a good way.

Get it on Amazon for $25.00

13. Skewered and Roasted Card Game

81ydrawnfil-_sl1500_
Get it on Amazon for $17.99

14. God Hates Charades

61hluoow1ql-_sl1000_
Get it on Amazon for $24.99

15. Cards Against Humanity

811zwwdm7kl-_sl1500_
The game that started them all. Get it on Amazon for $25.00

16. Go Fish Yourself

71ptc2agckl-_sl1500_
Get it on Amazon for $10.00

17. The Voting Game

One of the newer games on the market, but supposedly one of the better ones.

Promising, But TMI Review: "Very different. More likely to offend individual people you're playing with. For example, I know now that my friends think I'm a slut."

Get it on Amazon for $25.

