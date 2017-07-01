Advertising

This game can get real. If you or your friends get offended easily, might want to pick another one.

Get it on Amazon for $16.00

Promising Review, Assuming The Point Of Buying This Game Is That You're A Terrible Person: "This is really overboard, I have a sick sense of humor but this actually was pretty bad."

Get it on Amazon for $19.99

Not recommended for Catholic Priests and others who may have something to hide.

Advertising

Get it on Amazon for $25.

Get it on Amazon for $14.99

Pure bliss A post shared by What Do You Meme?™ (@whatdoyoumeme) on Jan 16, 2017 at 10:44pm PST

From the guys who run FuckJerry, this is basically Cards Against Humanity, but for memes.

Get it on Amazon for $30.00

Get it on Amazon for $24.99

Advertising

7. Joking Hazard

If you love Cyanide & Happiness you may or may not also love this game.

Get it on Amazon for $25.00

Get it on Amazon for $25.00

Get it on Amazon for $22.00

Get it on Amazon for $19.95

Advertising

Get it on Amazon for $19.99

12. Disturbed Friends – This game should be banned

Promising Review: Horrible, but in a good way.

Get it on Amazon for $25.00

Get it on Amazon for $17.99

Get it on Amazon for $24.99

The game that started them all. Get it on Amazon for $25.00

Get it on Amazon for $10.00

Advertising

One of the newer games on the market, but supposedly one of the better ones.

Promising, But TMI Review: "Very different. More likely to offend individual people you're playing with. For example, I know now that my friends think I'm a slut."

Get it on Amazon for $25.

To be clear, someecards may collect a portion of the sales generated from this post.

Advertising

You May Or May Not Also Like:

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.