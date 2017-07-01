News > Cool Shit
News > Cool Shit
17 Party Games Anyone With A Filthy F**king Mind Will Love
1. Drunk Stoned Or Stupid
This game can get real. If you or your friends get offended easily, might want to pick another one.
Get it on Amazon for $16.00
2. WTF Did You Say?!?
Promising Review, Assuming The Point Of Buying This Game Is That You're A Terrible Person: "This is really overboard, I have a sick sense of humor but this actually was pretty bad."
Get it on Amazon for $19.99
3. The Hot Seat
Not recommended for Catholic Priests and others who may have something to hide.
Get it on Amazon for $25.
4. Would You Rather…? Filthy Edition
Get it on Amazon for $14.99
5. What Do You Meme?
A post shared by What Do You Meme?™ (@whatdoyoumeme) on
From the guys who run FuckJerry, this is basically Cards Against Humanity, but for memes.
Get it on Amazon for $30.00
6. That’s What She Said
Get it on Amazon for $24.99
7. Joking Hazard
If you love Cyanide & Happiness you may or may not also love this game.
Get it on Amazon for $25.00
8. Spank the Yeti: The Adult Party Game of Questionable Decisions
Get it on Amazon for $25.00
9. Quick And Dirty
Get it on Amazon for $22.00
10. F**k. The Game
Get it on Amazon for $19.95
11. Exploding Kittens: NSFW Edition
Get it on Amazon for $19.99
12. Disturbed Friends – This game should be banned
Promising Review: Horrible, but in a good way.
Get it on Amazon for $25.00
13. Skewered and Roasted Card Game
Get it on Amazon for $17.99
14. God Hates Charades
Get it on Amazon for $24.99
15. Cards Against Humanity
The game that started them all. Get it on Amazon for $25.00
16. Go Fish Yourself
Get it on Amazon for $10.00
17. The Voting Game
One of the newer games on the market, but supposedly one of the better ones.
Promising, But TMI Review: "Very different. More likely to offend individual people you're playing with. For example, I know now that my friends think I'm a slut."
Get it on Amazon for $25.
To be clear, someecards may collect a portion of the sales generated from this post.
You May Or May Not Also Like: