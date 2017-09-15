Advertising

We get it: you don't have the time or patience to poke around Amazon all day looking for cool stuff to buy. Thing is, we do! So we scrolled through endless garbage to find the coolest stuff and bring it right to your screen. Thank us later. Or now! Thank us whenever you want.

Full disclosure: We may receive some portion of the sales made on this list. We promise to use it only on egregiously expensive appetizers like Salmon Tartare and Beef Carpaccio. We don't even know what those are.

1. This lego mug will turn coffee time into play time.

Advertising

Right before it all turns into poop time.

Check it out here!

2. This canvas bag will declare your allegiance.

All these fries, and somehow he's the one who's salty.

Check it out here!

3. This pillow is my life story.

Advertising

The only thing missing is "absentmindedly Tindering."

Check it out here!

4. This peach pillow is super juicy.

And it looks like a butt! We're all winning.

Check it out here!

5. These Wonder Woman leggings might get your ass to the gym.

Advertising

Maybe Chris Pine will be there. Who knows?!

Check 'em out here!

6. Rick and Morty socks for all your experiments!

And by experiments, I mean somehow messing up making a bowl of cereal this morning.

Check 'em out here!

7. This is the nicest bookmark ever...

Advertising

Save it for all your nice books. The books you would take home to your parents.

Check it out here!

Blah blah blah TACO PILLOW!

Check it out here!

9. This high heel stapler is the perfect cocktail party stapler.

Advertising

Why can't all office supplies be this sexy?

Check it out here!

10. This notepad is deeply truthful.

You don't even have to write anything on it.

Check it out here!

11. This Shiba Inu cookie cutter is a must have.

Advertising

Very cookies! Much yum.

Check it out here!

12. These tongs will make you feel like a cat.

Which is exactly what your life has been building towards all this time.

Check it out here!

13. Can you open bottles with your beaver?

Advertising

Now you can! With this cartoon beaver bottle opener. What? Why are you laughing?

Check it out here!

14. Grumpy Cat slippers are your spirit slippers.

Who doesn't want to look at that face first thing in the morning?

Check 'em out here!

15. Look at this panda mug!!!!

Advertising

He's so cute you'll feel bad drowning him in boiling hot coffee every day.

Check it out here!

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.