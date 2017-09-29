Advertising

You don’t have the time or patience to poke around Amazon all day looking for cool stuff to buy. And we need money to pay for our billionaire playboy lifestyles. So here are the best deals we could find and shamelessly promote on someecards today.

FTC mandated notice: We may receive some portion of the sales made from this list. We’re probably not going to spend it wisely if we do.

1. Some ravioli oven mitts.

You are not required to use them exclusively on ravioli pots, but you totally can.

Check 'em out here!

Advertising

2. This gentlemanly sponge holder.

So at least someone in this apartment is holding a sponge, RIGHT KATE?

Check it out here!

3. This awesome clock.

So now checking the time will count as reading. Win!

Check it out here!

Advertising

4. This slick speaker.

Looks like a purse, parties like a freshman.

Check it out here!

5. This zen dip tray.

Dipping is a very spiritual experience, if you do it right.

Check it out here!

Advertising

6. This plush heart!

Give it to someone so they have your heart. Then take it back when you need something to throw at them.

Check it out here!

7. A Halloween doggo.

Doin a vv good spook.

Advertising

Check it out here!

8. Darth Vader socks!

I find your lack of shoes disturbing.

Check it out here!

9. This pillow that expresses your inner thoughts.

All the time. That's the only thing I'm ever thinking.

Advertising

Check it out here!

10. This kitty toilet brush.

So cute you'll forget it's a toilet brush! Which is what we're all trying to do.

Check it out here!

11. Mr Pumice.

Mr. Pumice is my father. Please, call me Jeff.

Advertising

Check it out here!

12. This helpful camping guide.

For camping and/or glamping.

Check it out here!

13. A portable espresso holder.

Also for camping. Or jogging. Or going up into space. (Idk, astronauts could be reading this.)

Advertising

Check it out here.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.