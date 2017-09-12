Advertising

1. This hotdog toaster is an all-in-one masterpiece.

Finally, a hot dog without all the steps! If they made one of these for cheeseburgers I would never go to a barbecue again.

2. An emoji pancake pan makes you the best mom ever.

Even if you don't have kids, a random one will totally ditch his mom for you.

3. This hat is for anyone on team-peach.

You know what I mean? Yeah. You know what I mean.

4. These salt and pepper shakers are one more thing to remind you of chocolate.

Just remember they're filled with salt and pepper and not chocolate dust.

5. This mug will speak to your soul.

Or not. Whatever. Who cares.

6. This bottle opener is shaped like a hammerhead shark!

It's, statistically speaking, the safest way to have a shark in your home.

7. You know you want a monkey-unicycle-pizza-cutter.

His name is Fred. Don't even pretend.

8. Make ice cubes shaped like ocean creatures!

Then pretend you're a mermaid while you drink iced tea!

9. This tea infuser is shaped like an adorable squirrel.

Unlike real squirrels though, it won't run away with your nuts.

10. Conversations are tough. Not anymore!

These 88 conversation starters are perfect for parties, dates, and even lonely nights talking to yourself.

11. On the other hand, wear this pin and no one will talk to you.

It'll be as great as it sounds.

12. This Instagram logo is actually a camera!

You see, back in the olden days, folks had to walk around with real cameras.

13. This poster will be your new mantra.

As well as the title of your memoir. And the thing you yell at your dog.

14. Love dinosaurs and your hair?

Thought so. This dinosaur comb is as stylish as it is useful. It'll make you feel like a sexy paleontologist.

15. This pen holder lets you stab a man every day.

Which will take the edge off that feeling of actually wanting to stab a man every day.

