Every day we poke around for the best deals on Amazon and bring them straight to you. So sit back, sip your coffee, and get out your wallet because these sales are too hot to miss. Plus, like, you shouldn't really have to do any work until you've sufficiently treated yo' self.

Full Disclosure: We may receive some portion of the sales made on this list. We're using it to buy Bluetooth speakers for our boat. Oh, we're also getting a boat.

1. Make your own gummy bears!

Finally you can stop giving all your money to "Big Gummy" and become a self-sufficient candy mom.

Check it out here.

2. This electric griddle is super cool.

Not literally. It's actually hot. Hot enough to sear your steak to juicy perfection.

Check it out here.

3. This speaker turns every situation into a dance party.

Barbecues, work meetings, divorce trials, conjugal visits... the list goes on an on.

Check it out here.

4. This shoe rack can finally store all your shoes.

Plus it has 3 tiers so you can let your shoes know which ones are more important than others. Keep everyone in their place.

Check it out here.

5. Cacao powder has a million uses for baking.

And it's healthier than using regular chocolate. Which means you've earned the excuse to eat some chocolate.

Check it out here.

6. Get rid of all your blemishes with this blackhead remover kit.

Looks like a sleek survival kit — is actually to remove gross puss from your skin.

Check it out here.

7. This bamboo laptop desk is super versatile.

Use it in bed, use it on your desk, use it on a boat! Use it on a roller coaster! Use it as a weapon after the apocalypse.

Check it out here.

8. This machine turns fruit into a frozen dessert.

A little different from how your ex turns social interactions into a frozen desert.

Check it out here.

9. Check out these trippy spoons!

You see the patterns too, right?

Check 'em out here.

10. This tea infuser is a yellow submarine!

A yellow submarine. A yellow submarine.

Check it out here.

11. These pool floats are pizza slices!

Finally combining your two favorite things: pizza, and floating while not moving.

Check it out here.

12. Spoil your dog with this memory foam mattress!

I mean, he'd still love you if you gave him a piece of cardboard. But still.

Check it out here.

13. This first aid kit has everything you need for emergencies.

And a couple things you can use for ripped clothing. A.k.a. EMERGENCIES.

Check it out here.

14. This corgi key chain is the cutest thing you can physically own.

Besides an actual corgi, of course.

Check it out here!

15. Say what you need to say with this cool light box.

Inspirational quotes, life affirmations, or passive aggressive notes to your roommates.

Check it out here.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.