We get it, cooking is tough.

You have to buy all kinds of ingredients, and get all manner of gadgets and tools and dishes dirty just to get a half-assed grilled cheese on the table. Plus, you're never going to be as good at it as Gordon Ramsay — so why even try?

I'll tell you why. Because you're an adult, damnit. You feed yourself now. So instead of ordering pizza again, why don't you at least try to cook something. It gets easier and there are tons of sweet gadgets that can make it a little more fun and convenient.

1. Be boyfriend of the year with the year with this heart shaped egg pan.

Breakfast in bed score you a million points with your significant other. Breakfast in bed with heart shaped eggs? There isn't even really a calculation for how well that's going to go for you. Seriously — she/he is gonna flip out like an olympic gymnast.

2. Don't know what to do with leftovers? Store them in these stackable nest bins!

Trust me, it's better than eating old Chinese food again. Plus the different colored lids make things easy to spot if you get easily flustered and scared in front of your fridge.

3. Dishes got you down? This dishwasher magnet makes things marginally easier.

I say marginally because dishes are always going to suck. It's one of the unbendable laws of the universe. Like gravity, or the way a Subway sandwich shop smells.

4. Make your own herb blends! Like a caveman!

Cooking is all about seasoning, fam. But it's boring to just have a bunch of bottles of dried up sprinkle-dust that you don't really understand. It's way better to just smash a rock against another rock — grinding up your own seasonings like a MAN. Or a woMAN.

5. Make your knives look way cooler with this knife-magnet.

It'll also save a ton of space in your knife drawer. You won't even need a knife drawer anymore. You'll have a free drawer! You can just make it your lemon drawer. Or your cookie drawer. Or your sex toy drawer. Fuck it.

6. When you know how to cook for your hangover, you become unstoppable.

Seriously. Stop wasting your time with bacon-egg-and-cheeses when you could be- actually, bacon-egg-and-cheeses are awesome. But you can make your own! It's probably in there somewhere. I don't know, I'm too hungover to read.

7. And if you're still drunk, you can just get the drunk version.

Or go to bed. Just don't text Karen. Seriously — please don't text Karen.

8. You know when you're cooking and you have no idea what to do with your dirty spoon between stirs?

This little piggy is here to help! Seriously, look me in the eyes and tell me you don't want this adorable little pig holding your spoon while you cook. Look me in the f***ing eyes.

9. Tired of getting hit with hot oil splatters? You need a splatter screen.

Perfect for when you're cooking bacon in the morning and you're naked. Yeah. You didn't think I knew about that, did you?

10. This salad spinner will let you pretend your lettuce is in a small amusement park ride.

I think it dries things off after you rinse them? Who cares! Look at that salad go! WEEEE!

11. Nothing sticks to this silicone baking mat. Nothing.

Not cinnamon buns, not cookies, not marinated meats, not even texts from Karen.

12. This drawer organizer is customizable!

Which is great if your drawer is a combination of stuff you bought, stuff your roommate bought, stuff your mom gave you, and stuff you found on the sidewalk.

13. These herb scissors make sprinkling your seasoning a breeze!

Seriously, who wants to chop up a bunch of tiny herbs? What are you, made of time? Like some kind of time-lord?

14. And chop your bigger stuff with this awesome chop-guide bowl.

Chopping sucks. It's messy and it requires a ton of space. So make your life simpler and put on some chopping training wheels. No one will make fun of you, I promise.

15. This thing stores a lid and a spoon and will save you so much counter space.

If you've never been holding a lid and a spoon at the same time thinking "Where am I supposed to put these? On the ground?" Then you've never really cooked.

16. This juicer saves all your extra juice!

Perfect for when the juice gets loose — and goes straight into your f***ing eyeballs like pepper spray.

17. This rice cooker goes in the microwave and it's genius.

Cooking rice is the worst. How much water? How much rice? How hot? How long? Literally no one knows. So save yourself the trouble and throw your rice cooker in the microwave while you worry about other things.

18. This dessert blender turns fruit into delicious soft serve.

It's... honestly why would I have to say anything else just buy one.

19. This air fryer fries things... with air!

How is such a thing even possible?! I don't know, it's 2017. Anything is possible. Up is down. Down is up. You can fry things in air now. Go nuts.

20. This dual-layer steamer will make cooking twice as fast and twice as healthy.

It's like steaming your dinner in a double decker bus. Haven't you always wanted to steam your dinner in a double decker bus?

21. CLAW YOUR MEAT LIKE A F***ING BEAR.

GRAAWWWRRRRRRR DON'T ASK QUESTIONS JUST DO IT.

22. This defrost tray defrosts your meat a lot quicker.

Because if you always remember to take your meat out of the freezer on time you might be some kind of clairvoyant.

23. This spaghetti measure will help you finally serve the right amount of pasta.

Just set that bad boy to "3 servings" and enjoy your dinner for one.

