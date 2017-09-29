Advertising

There's some weird stuff out there. For instance, did you know that squiggly eyebrows are a thing? Yeah, people are weird and culture is getting weirder. It won't be long before pigs fly and mice talk, and ham sandwiches are called "Scrootle Dundles." I don't know, s**t is weird.

Speaking of weird, there's a ton of weird stuff you can buy on Amazon. So take a look in case you have a weird friend with a birthday coming up soon. Or just want to add some weirdness to the holiday season.

1. A red man that s**ts out condiments.

Finally!

Check it out here!

2. Urinal shot glasses.

Good for drinking cheap vodka and actual urine.

Check it out here!

3. A carrot sharpener!

If you're ever in need of a healthy weapon.

Check it out here!

4. This horrific egg separator.

Which bares a striking resemblance to your uncle bob.

Check it out here!

5. Finger sporks.

Any questions? Finger sporks.

Check it out here!

6. A tiny pickle picker.

"Tiny pickle picker" is also my Tinder bio.

Check it out here!

7. The ham dogger.

It turns hamburger meat into hot dogs. Why can't things just be themselves?

Check it out here!

8. These f***ing pigs.

They're also salt shakers or something? Who's to say.

Check it out here!

9. This plunger wine stopper.

Just make sure you also buy an actual plunger.

Check it out here!

10. This terrifying coffee cup.

Nope. Nope. Nope.

Check it out here!

11. A beer vibrator to give your beer head.

That was a weird sentence.

Check it out here!

12. This bubble wrap oven mitt.

You can't pop it, but it will save you from third degree burns. Trade offs.

Check it out here!

13. This device that makes weird egg tubes.

Tubular!

Check it out here!

14. This flower steam releaser.

Unfortunately it can't release the steam from your every day life.

Check it out here!

15. A monster masher!

For monster mashed potatoes.

Check it out here!

16. An egg cuber.

Start thinking inside the box.

Check it out here!

17. This toothpick holder.

Name it after your ex.

Check it out here!

18. This alien juicer.

It also looks like something sexual... is it just me?

Check it out here!

19. This snaky wine decanter.

Turn your drinking spirals into spiral drinking spirals...

Check it out here!

20. The fastest garlic chopper.

Besides hiring Gordon Ramsay.

Check it out here!

21. This spiral hot dog cutter.

This is actually pretty cool.

Check it out here!

22. This other alien juicer.

I guess juicers just look like aliens?

Check it out here!

23. An alli-grater.

Get it? I think I get it.

Check it out here!

24. This weird beer... thing.

I honestly don't know what it is.

Check it out here!

25. A duck presser.

So you can press the juices out of a duck. I swear to god.

Check it out here!

