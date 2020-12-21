Someecards Logo
People react to mom's post debating trip to Disney World despite daughter’s positive Covid test.

may wilkerson
Dec 21, 2020 | 6:32 PM

The COVID pandemic has ravaged the United States worse than any other country in the world. And every day we see more evidence that highlights exactly why the outbreak in this country has reached such devastating heights.

Today's example of mind-blowing "covidiocy" comes in the form of a post from a mom who shared on a "Disney World Junkies" Facebook page that she was "conflicted" about taking her family to Disney World after her 4-year-old daughter tested positive for Covid-19.

The post reads:

So..my 4 year old tested positive for Covid on Wednesday, the rest of the household was negative. We are/were supposed to go leave for Disney on the 26th. I am so devastated over the idea of canceling this trip..we have been planning it for months and months!! It was my 4 & 6 year olds entire Christmas present, without it..we have nothing really to give them Christmas morning. She doesn't have symptoms or fever or anything. Neither do the rest of us. We plan to all get restested again in a few days. We have had some people tell us that we should be ok to go, including our travel planner. We have had others tell us not to go. I am unbelievably stressed and heartbroken over the whole situation!!! And I just have no idea what to do!!!!

