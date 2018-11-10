Trump’s comments about the California fires were so bad people can barely believe it.

The Camp Fire that broke out early Thursday in Butte County has devastated the area. At least nine people have died and over 6,000 structures have burned down, making it the most destructive wildfire in California's history. Doing their best to mitigate the damage, California asked President Trump and FEMA for assistance, requesting they issue an emergency declaration that would clear the way for federal aid. Trump responded characteristically with a tweet that was equal parts callous and ill-informed:
That was it. No declaration of sympathy for the victims, their families, or anyone whose home or business was destroyed in the blaze. Trump responded to a massive environmental disaster by basically saying: good luck, and don't fuck it up.
If you can believe it, people are...perturbed by our President's comments. Yes, let's go with 'perturbed.' I keep running out of adjectives to describe the kinds of epic douche chills this guy's statements induce.
We shudder to think of the next flood, hurricane, or tornado that will impact some region of the country - not just because of the potential damage and lives lost, but because Trump's comments will undoubtedly compound the pain. He's a living, breathing example of the maxim 'If you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything at all.' The White House should hire an intern whose sole job is to prevent Trump from tweeting in the forty-eight hours following a tragedy.
You know what? I volunteer.