On Wednesday, the New York Post ran an article entitled "Why I won't date hot women anymore," and wow, it is a DOOZY.

Why I won't date hot women anymore https://t.co/C5w6PpAmwi pic.twitter.com/DOV7bmTB3t — New York Post (@nypost) April 13, 2017

The article is mostly about a 40-something executive named Dan Rochkind who ever-so-bravely decided to give up dating "hot" women (a.k.a, 20 year-old swimsuit models) because he found them "flighty, selfish and vapid."

"I could have [anyone] I wanted. I met some nice people, but realistically I went for the hottest girl you could find," revealed Rochkind. He continued, "Beautiful women who get a fair amount of attention get full of themselves. Eventually, I was dreading getting dinner with them because they couldn’t carry a conversation."

Weirdly enough, Rochkind's fiancée, Carly Spindel, agreed to be part of the article that is meant to show how this dude decided to date less attractive women than he used to. The 30-year-old college graduate is currently vice president of a company, and is described as "merely beautiful" and "a softer beauty," whatever that means.

This is what she looks like, by the way.

Played #tennis today for the first time in 15+ years. Need some lessons! #gettingintoshape pic.twitter.com/ssMwxVgOnv — Carly Spindel (@CarlySpindel) April 6, 2015

Poor guy really had to settle.

At least they look happy-ish? Does this man know how to smile?

Had a blast r #TheIntern premiere last night & after party! Love a good scene & after party pic.twitter.com/8RDZtRVJki — Carly Spindel (@CarlySpindel) September 22, 2015

Anyway, the whole thing is an insane and infuriating read, including the bit where the New York Post references a statistic that says "researchers looked at the top 20 actresses on IMDb and found that they tend to have rocky marriages," as if that has anything to do with how hot they are. Newsflash: if someone stays married for 10 seconds in Hollywood, it is considered a long time.

Anyway, Twitter had no qualms about dragging this dude through the mud for being so damn shallow regarding women. Here are the 23 funniest takes on the offending article:

Maybe he meant "This article is why I won't date hot women anymore." pic.twitter.com/rQxP7volnL — Matt Nedostup (@nedostup) April 13, 2017

This Extremely Average Guy Says He’s Given Up Dating Hot Women https://t.co/Nkz2E3LnTY — wrikent3500 (@wrikent3500) April 13, 2017

"Balding guy with difficulty smiling for camera wanks himself to death after insurance company stops viagra script..." — R👹DD👹V👹LBkLyN (@ReDDeViLNyC) April 13, 2017

Uh, I think we have different definitions of "full head of hair," @nypost. pic.twitter.com/2wKPoBd8i7 — april lavalle (@imatoofbrush) April 13, 2017

Looking forward to this guy’s followup columns, “Why I Don’t Breathe Underwater” and “Why You Can’t Borrow My Time Machine" pic.twitter.com/9N83d8MTrn — Jason O. Gilbert (@gilbertjasono) April 13, 2017

😹 My man...do you own a mirror? Three dates a week? The fuck is wrong with men sometimes 😸https://t.co/KagNIUpxPW — Jen Smith 🦄 (@Jen_Face) April 13, 2017

I don't believe in heaven or hell but this makes me feel like some people are bad https://t.co/bv439RQAvk — Margarita Noriega (@margarita) April 13, 2017

Everyone in this article is amazing & the best part is you can see very clearly into their horrible futures. https://t.co/kzJruxT5UV — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) April 13, 2017

"Beautiful women get full of themselves" says this guy who is totally not full of himself. pic.twitter.com/485RKwNZH4 — OhNoSheTwitnt 🏳️‍🌈 (@OhNoSheTwitnt) April 13, 2017

as an extremely hot woman i'm feeling personally attacked by that nypost article — Jessica Roy (@JessicaKRoy) April 13, 2017

You're all making fun of that article, but it's because you can't empathize with us hot people, us hotties. — Kevin Nguyen (@knguyen) April 13, 2017

I'm 5'2" and I never once thought "damn, I can't be a runway model!" It's been mostly "damn I can't reach that shelf!" pic.twitter.com/BoGZ07eFaC — OhNoSheTwitnt 🏳️‍🌈 (@OhNoSheTwitnt) April 13, 2017

this caption is so savagely written this has to be a piece of satire pic.twitter.com/yqL59UMkTO — Gideon Resnick (@GideonResnick) April 13, 2017

Is this real? Am I drunk? https://t.co/LHVBT2Hxxd — Vann R. Newkirk II (@fivefifths) April 13, 2017

COMING SOON: "Why I Dumped my Skinny Fat Piece of Shit Fiancé," by this woman pic.twitter.com/6PrdLW3KE4 — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) April 13, 2017

This guy is stunning and brave settling for a merely beautiful https://t.co/MRO1m4WhHD pic.twitter.com/hXbJM4oGZy — Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) April 13, 2017

A 40 Y.O. man now realizes that women can be both beautiful and full of substance. He spent decades CHOOSING not to see them this way. — Morgan Jerkins (@MorganJerkins) April 13, 2017

Why I won’t date hot women anymore | New York Post. Is this article real? April fools day was a few weeks ago https://t.co/qrKdEMC71i — NS (@nilaysshah1) April 13, 2017

Is the New York Post now running content from The Onion? https://t.co/KXDd5k5qSp — Matt Turner (@_bmturner_) April 13, 2017

Why I won't date men period anymore pic.twitter.com/i00PZ6Lioh — Hayley MacMillen (@hlmacmillen) April 13, 2017

