On Wednesday, the New York Post ran an article entitled "Why I won't date hot women anymore," and wow, it is a DOOZY.
The article is mostly about a 40-something executive named Dan Rochkind who ever-so-bravely decided to give up dating "hot" women (a.k.a, 20 year-old swimsuit models) because he found them "flighty, selfish and vapid."
"I could have [anyone] I wanted. I met some nice people, but realistically I went for the hottest girl you could find," revealed Rochkind. He continued, "Beautiful women who get a fair amount of attention get full of themselves. Eventually, I was dreading getting dinner with them because they couldn’t carry a conversation."
Weirdly enough, Rochkind's fiancée, Carly Spindel, agreed to be part of the article that is meant to show how this dude decided to date less attractive women than he used to. The 30-year-old college graduate is currently vice president of a company, and is described as "merely beautiful" and "a softer beauty," whatever that means.
This is what she looks like, by the way.
Poor guy really had to settle.
At least they look happy-ish? Does this man know how to smile?
Anyway, the whole thing is an insane and infuriating read, including the bit where the New York Post references a statistic that says "researchers looked at the top 20 actresses on IMDb and found that they tend to have rocky marriages," as if that has anything to do with how hot they are. Newsflash: if someone stays married for 10 seconds in Hollywood, it is considered a long time.
Anyway, Twitter had no qualms about dragging this dude through the mud for being so damn shallow regarding women. Here are the 23 funniest takes on the offending article: