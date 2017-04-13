Advertising

In a conversation that's going viral on Imgur, a young Australian woman posted on the anonymous messaging app Whisper, asking if anyone wanted to get together and have sex, to help her get over her ex. Amid all the dudes trying to take advantage, one person decided instead to give her a much-needed pep talk, and personal advice on how to deal with pain and abuse. Their conversation was uploaded with the title "How To Free Yourself From Abuse." While this advice may not work for everyone, it's definitely made an impression on the people who've read it.

Reaction to the conversation on Imgur was mixed. Some thought it was inspiring, while others thought the responder was overstepping by offering unsolicited and unqualified therapy to a person in crisis. But regardless of how you feel about the advice itself, it's certainly nice to see someone reach out to a stranger in pain, instead of trying to take advantage of them.

If you are or have been the victim of domestic abuse, here's a list of resources you can turn to for help.

