Advertising

Online dating is both a blessing and a curse. Never has meeting someone for a potential hook-up or long-term relationship been so easy or so confusing. Let's face it, most of which way you swipe on a Tinder profile is determined by the person's pictures, but once you get past that, to the part with, you know, the words, it gets more complicated. That bio could be filled with all sorts of turnoffs, or even more annoying, it could be filled with nothing at all (that's another turnoff, by the way).

On Reddit, women listed things guys put in their dating profiles that are total dealbreakers. Basically, limit those emojis and check that baggage, fellas.

Advertising

1. Airfrommylungs can't deal with men who think they're too good for dating sites.

Anything that insinuates you're too good to be on [insert dating site here]. If you were really too good for Tinder, you wouldn't be on Tinder.

2. As BadDecisionDino points out, it's annoying when men talk about writing their profile in their profile but then don't actually really write their damn profile.

A sorta related version of that is people who helplessly bemoan out the futility of trying to describe themselves on a profile-based site like OkCupid. "I'm just so complex! How do you sum up your entire personality in a box?" Bitch, I don't know, with words? Somehow I managed!

3. RNtUGlad recommends keeping the narcissism to a minimum.

If I see "I can be your redneck Romeo" one more time. Also, hearing about their ex/ bad breakup. Or "if I read your profile and like what I see, I may reply to your message". Chill out there Narcissist Ned.

Advertising

4. Okiedokedudedamn dislikes the excessive usage of emojis. 😕

god🙏🏽 family👪 ball🏀 grind💰 gains💪🏽 goals🔥 hmu ;) for you geezers... hmu stands for "hit me up"

5. BECKYISHERE is not here for men's gross sexual usernames.

Have usernames like "bigdick34" or "likestolick"

6. 718blackhawks is worried about all the apparent money counterfeiters.

When men list, "Makin $$$", under profession. I don't understand are they printing out counterfeit bills?

7. Chickenandnuggies doesn't like the assumption that all women are crazy, for some odd reason.

Putting a quote in their bio about how most women are crazy and how he's looking for a woman who isn't crazy.

8. Rhapsodytwelve doesn't want to hear about a guy's ex.

Complaining about exes on the profile is a big deal breaker for me.

Advertising

9. Cmc says she doesn't want to hear about other women at all.

Or complaining about other women in the dating site. I've read stuff like "women on [dating site] are shallow anyway!" Or when they message you like "you probably won't read this anyway, women never do" Just...don't complain about us to us. We don't know you.

10. 310Cypress doesn't want to have to handle a guy's baggage for him.

"I'm not trying to get hurt anymore. Seems like all the good guys get treated like shit. My last girlfriend was cheating on me so I'm a little insecure right now. Please don't be one of these fake girls who's just gonna hurt me and fuck my friends behind my back" Uhhhhhhh, your baggage is way too heavy. I can just picture getting back to back text messages round the clock if I don't respond immediately and getting called out of my name if I want to go out with friends.

Advertising

11. For evilene_sorcha, grammar counts.

Bad grammar. Saying you like to party as if that's your favourite hobby. That weird review thing they do like "best guy ever - the times" or something.

12. Chordata1 doesn't care what position in the wolf pack a guy is. Because he's not a wolf.

"I'm an alpha"

13. Aj0y doesn't want to hear about men's trucks.

"my truck is the most important thing in the world" BYE

14. Ivy_carson is not looking to do time.

Leaving it blank is the worst. I'm also sick of guys looking for a partner in crime. Don't say it unless you really mean it!

Advertising

15. Genjen97 says guys shouldn't put dogs in their profile pictures unless the dogs are really theirs. That's just false advertising.

"That's not my dog" Disappointment in one sentence

16. Isocline is not interested in having to carry the whole conversation.

About me: "Just ask" Likes: "Idk, lots of stuff lol" Either that, or "I'm a true gentleman just looking for a real lady." Self-proclaimed gentleman are usually damaged, doormats, or wish reality was like TV-1950s. But the worst - the actual worst - only reveal themselves after you start messaging. The ones who make you carry the whole conversation. They never ask questions, even when they were the ones who initiated, and they give one-sentence answers. The worst.

Advertising

17. Scarletnightingale is not into the ol' shirtless bathroom mirror selfie.

The shirtless pic of you in your bathroom mirror. The group picture with no indication of who you are - I'll assume you are the least attractive person in that picture and you are trying to use your more attractive friends to get me to click on your profile (frequently that seems to be the case). That irritates me since it feels like you are trying to pull a bait and switch. edit: So apparently the group thing is something women are also guilty of. I'm sure it is irritating regardless of gender. That being said, a group picture is fine so long as it is not your main picture or the only picture of you that exists on the profile.

Advertising

18. NobleCapybara probably doesn't think of herself as milk.

"Looking for a woman to spoil"

19. LookingforPonchu is tired of "tired of games."

Anything along the lines of "just tired of games" or "looking for someone who is real" You sound like a whiney person who has some serious baggage.

20. Barbequelighter doesn't want to hear guys complain about being "nice."

"I'm a nice guy. I don't understand why women don't like nice guys." Ditto about guys claiming they are intelligent and then saying women don't like intelligent guys.

21. Mrs_Hannah has a whole bunch of 'em, and they're all pretty horrible.

Recently saw a few gems. "Don't say hi or hey there. I don't answer to that." -okay, well then shall I just start halfway into a conversation without introducing myself? Wtf do you want someone to say?! "I bet you think your a ten. Your not. You are just average." -swipe left. "We should skip all of this and just meet at the hourly motel."-I pray that has never worked for him. "Not paying for any of your shit on the date"--independent and can pay my own way in life but way to show me you are not a gentleman at all. "Christian and family man. God above everything. Must have big tits."--I mean...I deleted the app after this.

Advertising

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.