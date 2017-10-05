Advertising

There comes a point in every man or woman's life where they really want their partner to finish in bed. It's late, we're tired, our legs hurt, our hands are sweaty, we don't want to go on much longer – but, we're not selfish enough to leave you in the pain and agony of blue balls and hear you whine the entire night while we try to sleep. Aren't we so kind? Sometimes, we've been out drinking and a guy has whiskey d*ck and takes way too long to cum. Other times, he jerked off before you decided you were in the mood and still, is taking way too long to cum. While long sex can be passionate and romantic sometimes, other times, we just want to be finished. We asked 19 guys what women/men can say to them to make them finish faster and the answers are game changers (I'm taking a few of these home with me into my own bedroom).

1. Nick:

I really love it when a girl moans a lot in bed. Nothing too crazy or weird – no shouting or anything – but a sexy, passionate moan gets me going really well.

2. Andrew:

Biting. Bite me anywhere, my neck, my earlobe, my chest. I don't know why but the minute a girl starts nibbling on my ear, I'm a goner.

3. Devin:

Play with my balls, always. Some girls forget about the balls when they're giving head or having sex, they're not too hard to reach. Just a slight touch will drive any guy wild, we'll finish before you know it.

4. Jess:

Bite my lip while you're on top of me. Oh Lord, I'm always down for some lip-biting.

5. Dante:

When a girl lets me get on top, I usually finish faster. I don't know what it is about being on top, maybe a dominance thing. I love staring into my girlfriend's eyes while I'm on top of her.

6. Louis:

Twerk. It sounds stupid and ridiculous, but when a girl is on top and she twerks on my d*ck, I love it.

7. Michael:

Call me "daddy." Some guys hate it and some girls think it's creepy, but do it and we'll be sleeping in no time.

8. Greg:

I love dirty talk. Really, the dirtier the better. I always have to tell girls beforehand that whatever we say during sex doesn't mean anything – because I say a lot of inappropriate things and names, but they're just fun and fooling around.

9. Samuel:

Take your top off when you're on top. Nothing like seeing a girl's boobs going all over the place during sex.

10. Jack:

I love when it's passionate. Lots of kissing and hands moving and fingers in each other's hair.



11. Kevin:

This is going to sound strange but I love when a girl breathes in my ear. Something about the warm breath, I always finish every time.

12. Pablo:

When a girl tells me "don't stop" or "keep going" or "harder." That's the sweet spot.

13. Frankie:

When they say "come inside me." Gotta make sure she's on the pill, first, but yeah.

14. Billy:

When they scratch me. Like, scratch my back or pin down my arms. Get aggressive.

15. Jason:

Quote a sex scene from one of my favorite movies. If she gets it wrong, get lost.

16. Adam:

I love when my partner takes charge in the bedroom, don't wait for me to make the next movie, you make the next move.

17. Steven:

Bring food and into the bedroom. I love it when a girl uses toys or whipped cream or something interesting.

18. Domenick:

3 words: hot, massage, oils. I love a guy who will stroke with oil. Love, love, love.

19. Brian:

Tell me to. Whisper it though. "Cum for me." That'll do it.

