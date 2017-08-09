Advertising

Have you ever come home from a bad date and thought "That was AWFUL. I should sue!"? Well, one woman has done just that, only she didn't sue her dates -- she sued the woman who set her up with them.

Over the course of three years, the Philadelphia Inquirer reports, 62-year-old former QVC executive Darlene Daggett paid high-end matchmaking service Kelleher International, owned by Amber Kelleher-Andrews, $150,000 to help her find the wealthy, eligible, "highly screened" bachelor of her dreams.

But not only did they not find her a find, nor catch her a catch -- few of the 25 dates they sent her out on resulted in a second -- but her lawsuit claims they also set her up with men who were "married, mentally unstable, physically ill, pathological liars, serial Lotharios, stalkers, convicted felons, unwilling or unable to travel and/or the subject of professional sanctions.”

Such dates included...

"[A] disgraced New York Supreme Court judge, a man who passed out from a heart ailment on their first date, and one potential paramour who purportedly told her he was waiting on his terminally ill wife to die before reentering the dating pool."

To be fair it is probably not the matchmaking services fault that the guy was sick.



Another date, whom she thought was a catch at first, was an Australian entrepreneur who later claimed he was doing work for Interpol and needed to "go dark" for a while. He went off on a trip and sent her messages that gave her the feeling he was involved in “clandestine operations taking place in Eastern Europe.”



But, it turned out he was actually on a 13-month whirlwind tour of the globe with his ex. Whoops!

And then there was the date who turned out to be a super creepy stalker criminal:

He cried during their first lunch date on a frigid day in February, noting that his wife had been killed on a similarly cold and rainy day. But over dinner together one evening in Philadelphia, Daggett received a voicemail from the man’s supposedly dead wife. Mortified, her date explained that he had been raped as a child and was still dealing with trauma that compelled him to lie uncontrollably and cause pain and shame for others, Daggett’s suit claims. Despite her attempts to cut off all contact, the suitor persisted — emailing Daggett, showing up outside her home, and eventually prompting her to hire an attorney to pursue a stalking complaint. Several months later, the man was charged and convicted in an unrelated $10.5 million federal bank fraud case and is awaiting sentencing in a county jail in Virginia. His lawyer did not return calls for comment.

Daggett asked Kelleher to ensure that he not contact her, but he managed to anyway, putting her in fear for herself and her children.

The two parties have settled in court, although their attorneys won't reveal for how much.

