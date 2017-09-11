Advertising

We get it: you don't have the time or patience to poke around Amazon all day looking for cool stuff to buy. Thing is, we do! So we scrolled through endless garbage to find the coolest stuff and bring it right to your screen. Thank us later. Or now! Thank us whenever you want.

Full disclosure: We may receive some portion of the sales made on this list. We're going to use it to make our local coffee shop more pretentious.

1. A horse head squirrel feeder because... yes.

You don't really need a reason, do you? As a bonus, it'll really make your mother in law laugh so hard she'll forget to be passive aggressive to you.

2. This organic bath bomb set is the bomb.

Time to up your self-care game.

3. This avocado pin to declare your true allegiance.

If you see someone else with the pin you can follow them to the secret meeting of team avocado. Wait... I've said too much.

4. An adorable timer so even your timer can be adorable.

Don't leave a single thing in your house un-cute-ified. Candles. Fuses. Spark plugs. EVERYTHING!

5. Oh my god look at this sushi pillow.

Just look at it. Then buy it. Then buy several.

6. Hey girl. This herbal tea is for you.

It'll make you feel like Ryan "Hey Girl" Gosling himself has come to make you tea and brush your hair.

7. This macaron pillow is classy as hell.

Are macarons classy? I mean they're French, right? Is France still classy?

8. A watermelon umbrella to stay dry.

Will not keep you dry while eating watermelon. That's physically impossible.

9. This mug for brutal honesty.

It's okay to be just okay. Lots of people are just okay. Really everyone except Oprah.

10. A hanging solar system to keep sh** in perspective.

Contemplate the universe's greatest mysteries while you wait for your popcorn to microwave.

11. Then grab this shopping bag that looks like it's from outer space.

More of like a 1950's outer space. Where aliens were hot actresses in silver dresses.

12. These headphones have cool cat ears!

One step closer to being Cat Woman. And by Cat Woman I mean Woman with lots of cats.

13. Almost adult-ing, the book everyone can use.

Because really, "almost" is as close as anyone will ever get. Except Oprah.

14. A chocolate USB drive! Do not eat.

No seriously. I can personally attest that this is not real chocolate.

15. A tangerine neck pillow for your tangerine neck.

Use it on a flight and make everyone else in regular-ass-coach super jealous.

