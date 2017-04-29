Advertising

As the great Carole King once sang:

Where you lead, I will follow Anywhere that you tell me to If you need, you need me to be with you I will follow--OH--OH--OH!--where you lead!

It doesn't matter where this man with the giant vat of Cinnabon frosting is going, I'm ready to follow.

Guy on this bus is packing a 30 gallon drum of Cinnabon frosting pic.twitter.com/f9mYbdvUSK — Craig Calhoun (@craiglcalhoun) April 28, 2017

Who is he, where did he come from, and where is he going? Like all viral moments of the internet, the man with the big ol' drum of Cinnabon icing is a mystery, sent to us from above. An ephemeral moment of beauty that we will replicate into meme-dome in an attempt to preserve its perfection. But we know in our hearts, that this too will get swallowed up by the abyss that is the internet, that it is a fleeting moment, a ripple that will soon dissipate as it expands outwards, and become indistinguishable from the sea of content to which it belongs.

And yet, we will try anyway, to capture it for our own delight:

name a more iconic duo, I'll wait https://t.co/sJtZPIg9Sj — GoogleDocsVEVO (@vogon) April 28, 2017

And has a protective hand on it, as is proper bus etiquette. https://t.co/fAWiRHfu7Q — Stacia Decker (@StaciaDecker) April 29, 2017

I will follow him to the ends of the earth. https://t.co/H4Fu72ZmHz — Justyn Howard (@Justyn) April 29, 2017

Only in Toronto could you ever feel safe doing that — Reality Dysfunction (@CheerioHerio) April 29, 2017

@craiglcalhoun

Must be traveling to meet one big cinnamon roll. — Jim Snell (@RealJimSnell) April 29, 2017

This is 100% some Sopranos shit going on https://t.co/NB893isoxd — Max 👕 (@maxmwbrunt) April 28, 2017

The top 1% have 90% of the frosting. — Mike Norwood (@norwoodmike) April 29, 2017

Stress eating best eating https://t.co/wFVpiCexLJ — Sleeve Fierce (@lesley_mak) April 29, 2017

The real question is what does Taco Bell use Cinnabon frosting for. https://t.co/Xmo072JRqy — Froward Jason (@JasnTru) April 28, 2017

I may never know the full story behind this photo, but in my head, it’s a *spectacular* one. https://t.co/FCu8rg1aim — David Shaw (@dmshaw) April 29, 2017

Loving you the way I do

I know we're gonna make it through

And I would go to the ends of the earth

'Cause, darling, to me that's what you're worth

I hope the frosting didn't get too melty en route to it's final destination.

