As the great Carole King once sang:
Where you lead, I will follow
Anywhere that you tell me to
If you need, you need me to be with you
I will follow--OH--OH--OH!--where you lead!
It doesn't matter where this man with the giant vat of Cinnabon frosting is going, I'm ready to follow.
Who is he, where did he come from, and where is he going? Like all viral moments of the internet, the man with the big ol' drum of Cinnabon icing is a mystery, sent to us from above. An ephemeral moment of beauty that we will replicate into meme-dome in an attempt to preserve its perfection. But we know in our hearts, that this too will get swallowed up by the abyss that is the internet, that it is a fleeting moment, a ripple that will soon dissipate as it expands outwards, and become indistinguishable from the sea of content to which it belongs.
And yet, we will try anyway, to capture it for our own delight:
Loving you the way I do
I know we're gonna make it through
And I would go to the ends of the earth
'Cause, darling, to me that's what you're worth
I hope the frosting didn't get too melty en route to it's final destination.