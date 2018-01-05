Trump appeared via video at a press briefing and it became a brand new meme.

On Thursday, Donald Trump made an appearance at the White House press briefing via a prerecorded video statement. Besides giving rise to wild conspiracy theories about why the president — reportedly in the building — didn't show up in person, he also gave the always-ready memers of the internet another giddy reason to waste their time on Twitter.
This is the original, a screenshot from the briefing.
And this is the blank canvas immediately gifted to every meme Picasso on the web.
The reaction was never-ending:
George Costanza, anyone?
Katy Perry was slightly more amused by left and right shark than Sarah Sanders.
Of course, it eventually got dark.
But, like, not that dark. It's still just memes.
If there's one thing we've tried to warn our nation's public figures about, it's holding up paper on camera. The mistake is always grave. The consequences are always dire (memes).
Apparently, we must now extend that warning to appearing via picture in picture video. Don't do it. Unless you want to cause irrevocable joy for people all across the internet. And, really, who wants that?
They're already having too much fun.