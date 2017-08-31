Plenty of people show up at the Disney parks expecting to be treated like a princess–even those who don't buy the overpriced princess costumes. So when Hayley McLean-Glass' 3-year-old son Noah, who she describes as "about the biggest Elsa fan in the world," was rejected from Disneyland Paris' Princess For a Day program, she tore Disney down with a blog post so fiery that even Elsa's ice powers couldn't put it out.

In McLean-Glass' post, on her blog Sparkles and Stretchmarks, she describes how her family has fallen in love with Disney, and how Noah has fallen in love with Elsa. He loves to wear his Elsa dress, play with his Elsa doll, and watch Frozen. However, after McLean-Glass contacted Disneyland Paris about signing Noah up for the program, she received a harsh rejection.

So not only is the person who monitors Disneyland Paris' email account rejecting Noah on the basis of his gender, but they're also offering him a dumb gift pack in exchange for 300 Euro?

McLean-Glass continued her blog post by explaining why Disney's rejection was nonsensical and hurtful.

I can't help but wonder if the same rule would apply should you introduce an activity at your parks that is only for boys....I say introduce because of course there isn't anything that is just for "Boys" as this would never be allowed.



If a little girl wants to be a super hero, she can be. If she wants to be a Jedi, she can be. She can be whatever she wants...just like Walt Disney himself said, "If you can dream it you can do it!"...



...Unless you're a little boy who wants a Princess experience at Disneyland apparently...that you CAN'T do!

She also explained why she chose to blog about this.

I'm aware that there are many people in the world with outdated opinions on subjects such as this who will no doubt say that I'm creating drama or that I need to just pipe down and accept the fact that he is a boy and therefore he shouldn't be allowed to wear a dress....well here's the thing, usually my anxiety means I shy away from writing blog posts on controversial topics because I don't feel that I can handle the backlash. But in this situation? BRING IT ON! Because anybody who has an issue with this, is 100% WRONG and nothing will ever change my mind on that.

As her post went on, it got sassier, with gems such as this:

I didn't force my child to try on an Elsa dress....he chose it for himself. I have 3 sons, the other two are about as stereotypical BOY as you can get....my eldest child would recoil in horror at the mere mention of him wearing a dress, infact he doesn't even want to go to your Princess restaurant (which we were planning to book despite the high prices, because Noah would love it....maybe I should check, is he allowed in there or would he need to leave his penis at the door?!)

She also used sass to attack Disney's reasoning behind banning her son from the program.

I'm really not sure what the reasoning is for your decision on this as you never explained it, you simply stated he wasn't allowed to book it because "He's a boy"....what are you afraid of? What exactly will happen if a boy wears a dress? Will he burst into flames? Will he grow up to be *Shock horror* GAY and I might sue you for it? Please do explain to me what terrible awful fate may befall him if you indulge him in his desire to have his hair done, put on an Elsa dress and wear a bit of blusher for a photo? Because frankly, I am baffled.

