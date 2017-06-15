Advertising

A tweeter named EasyBreasyBeautiful shared the pathetically upsetting but kind of uplifting story about his dog, alongside a photo of a dog food bowl only half eaten. If you're sure you're ready to cry at your desk, or into your phone (again, am I right?), then it's safe to continue.

"So we have only one food bowl for my two labs," he wrote. "And my dog Stitch trained my other dog Cookie to only eat half of the food that's in the bowl. So ever since she was young she knew to leave half of the food so Stitch can have some (he liked to make sure she would eat.)"

You see where this is going, right? Ready?

"Now Stitch recently passed away. And this is Cookies first time alone. So since Stitch is gone, I've been feeding Cookie less food. Well before I went to bed, I wanted to check to see if she ate. And so I did, and she still left half of her food there so Stitch can eat."

Ok. Now. Read it again. It's all you deserve.

Twitter responded with a compendium of every sad face GIF on the internet.

So yeah, it's really heartbreaking—but also uplifting, because dogs are sweet. Take the emotional response you're feeling right now and go adopt a dog, no matter how irresponsible that is for your current lifestyle. Change everything if you have to. Just go get a dog and hug it. If you already have a dog, get another one. But don't get another food bowl.

Sending Cookies the biggest hug in the world while pretending not to cry https://t.co/FITcURifPZ — wikiHow (@wikiHow) June 15, 2017

