Maternity shoots are there to give photo evidence of the miracle of pregnancy and the beauty of women during this very special time—but more importantly, to highlight a really pregnant dog named Heidi and her hilarious owner, Daquan Collins.

Collins is a 20-year-old in Florida, currently going mega-viral for his "maternity pictures" with Heidi. They're both so proud.

My dog is pregnant so we took maternity pictures 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/lPCJNXNfC2 — Ty'Air 🥀 (@ViewsFromAveT) July 8, 2017

Collins told Buzzfeed that "the shoot was a spur of the moment thing."

"I was sitting in the yard and I yelled to my sister to just start taking pictures," he said. If you can believe it, Heidi is usually "kind of camera shy."

But something about the grass, or the sun, or the almost nine-weeks of pregnancy (that's usually when dogs give birth) had her feeling like a diva. Look at her:

Everyone else is.

Bruhhh post pics when yo babies is out — DavidG (@ogporky_93) July 10, 2017

when u pregnant so now he gotta do whatever you ask pic.twitter.com/K2NkHI40cl — yung hooly (@hollahoolianna) July 10, 2017

Here's to the inevitably adorable puppy photos.

