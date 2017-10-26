Dog goes viral for trying so adorably hard to protect Leo DiCaprio from the bear on TV.

A heroic bulldog is having her second viral moment of the year on Reddit and YouTube because she's annoying to watch a movie with—but it's cute when the one screaming at the screen is your dog. This time Khaleesi, the hero we need but not the one we deserve, tries her doggone (get it?) hardest to save Leonardo DiCaprio's beautiful face from being ravaged by a bear, no matter how many Oscars it'll win him.
Here's the one commenter on YouTube who ruined the moment:
Can you picture how frustrated Khaleesi will be when she watches The Titanic? She'll probably start doggy paddling in mid-air and screaming about how there's more than enough room on that raft for Leo.
Before The Revenant, Khaleesi the dog had previously won every heart-not-made-of-stone on the internet with her reaction to The Conjuring.
According to The Bark, videos like these—where the dog actually seems to comprehend what she's watching on the screen—have become more common since the advent of HDTV. Dogs are better able to distinguish the pictures on newer TVs that "refresh at a much faster rate" than older models.
So while your childhood dog tried to comfort you during horror movies, your excellent screen now allows her to forget all about her stupid human and just focus on the characters.
What a world, where your dog cares more about Leonardo DiCaprio than she does about you. She's just like people!