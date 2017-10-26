Dog goes viral for trying so adorably hard to protect Leo DiCaprio from the bear on TV.

A heroic bulldog is having her second viral moment of the year on Reddit and YouTube because she's annoying to watch a movie with—but it's cute when the one screaming at the screen is your dog. This time Khaleesi, the hero we need but not the one we deserve, tries her doggone (get it?) hardest to save Leonardo DiCaprio's beautiful face from being ravaged by a bear, no matter how many Oscars it'll win him.

Here's the one commenter on YouTube who ruined the moment:

Can you picture how frustrated Khaleesi will be when she watches The Titanic? She'll probably start doggy paddling in mid-air and screaming about how there's more than enough room on that raft for Leo.