Drug deal takes place live in background of local news report.



Really subtle.

The lack of eye contact, the briefest of glimpses at what's being traded, the quickness with which the whole thing is over—the only way these two screwed up their perfect, nonchalant drug deal was by doing it in the background of a live local newscast.

These shady dudes in the background of what appears to be coverage of a Worcester, Massachusetts blizzard last winter are making the Internet rounds today, because the Internet loves nothing more than drug dealers doing stupid shit.

Watch all the way to the end to see the anchors barely keeping it together:

Maybe they're just trading hand warmers? Looks chilly out.