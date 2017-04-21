Advertising

Here's a story that'll make you face palm forever. A man in India recently made up an aircraft hijacking plot to get out of going on a trip with his "online girlfriend." Oh, he's also married. With a child.

According to CNN, 32-year-old Motaparthi Vamshi Krishna was arrested in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad on Thursday after he allegedly sent a hoax email about an aircraft hijack plot.

Police said that Krishna confessed to sending the email while he was being questioned. Apparently, his online girlfriend in Chennai wanted to take their relationship to the next level, and suggested a trip to Mumbai and Goa.

Krishna didn't have enough money to make the trip, but his girlfriend still really wanted to go. So, rather than just, you know, stay at home with his wife and child, Krishna came up with an elaborate scheme to sabotage the trip.

First, Krishna, who is a travel agent, created a fake plane ticket to send to his girlfriend. Then, he sent the email about the made-up hijacking plot.

According to CNN, Krishna claimed to be a woman who overheard six men plotting to hijack planes in Hyderabad, Chennai, and Mumbai in the email. Here's the full text:

hi sir am female here am doing this mail frim Hyderabad as i don't want to revel my details couse am a female and scared of issues, and mailing u this couse in the after noon around 2pm while having lunch there were 6 guys talking those guys are musclims, they were talking abt plane hijack tommarrow in Hyderabad chennai and Mumbai airport they were talking very slowly but unfortunately i heard few conversations abt this, they were saying all us 23 people have to split from here and have to board flights in 3 cities and hijack them at a time. They spoke some other things also but i couls not hear them as i heard only these few sentences from them, i dont know do am i doing correct or not and they are true or not but heard this so kindly go through this and as i informed this as a duty and a citizen of india and pls dont make me to get into issues

CNN reports that investigators tracked the IP address the email was sent from to an internet cafe. Using CCTV footage, they zeroed in on Krishna.

"He didn't have the money, but if he canceled because of that, it would have hurt his pride, and his friendship with the girl would've come to an end," B. Limba Reddy, the Deputy Commissioner of Police at the Commissioner's Task Force in Hyderabad, said at a press conference. "So, his thinking was that if the flight was to be canceled and it was because of the airport, he wouldn't be at fault."

Turns out he was very much at fault. CNN reports that Krishna has been arrested on four charges, including impersonation and providing false information.

Guys, if the person you're dating ever fakes an aircraft hijacking to get out of going on vacation with you, take it as a sign that they're just not that into it.

