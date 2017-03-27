Advertising

In Tuscon, Arizona a heroic fence caught an alleged school robber by the pants. As the Arizona man tried to escape by hopping its spikes, the fence did its civic duty, reached up, and pantsed him. A passerby took an excellent photo and posted it to Facebook—and we humbly request it become the guy's mugshot.

One more reason not to jump fences in baggy pants. I saw this homie hanging around at the Miles School this morning when... Posted by Jesse Sensibar on Friday, March 24, 2017

According to Tuscon News Now, a locksmith saw the supposed robber trying to break in, and the dude ran when they locked eyes. The rest is viral history: That underwear is hilarious.

(The guy was reportedly arrested.)

Can we use this for his mugshot? Facebook: Jesse Sensibar (modified)

