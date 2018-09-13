Couple shares terrifying videos of truck driver terrorizing them when police refuse to help.

What's your worst driving nightmare? Is it being aggressively followed by someone in a larger vehicle who keeps ramming your vehicle from behind as you desperately try to escape? And to make it worse, the cops won't help? Because that's what happened to Brittany Allen and Kyle Wagner.
The couple, who just happen to be really, really, ridiculously good looking, were driving on state Highway 361 in Texas on Friday afternoon when they were hit from behind by a Chevy pickup truck, which then proceeded to FOLLOW them will repeatedly ramming them from behind.
According to Allan's Facebook post, the couple called 911 but were told by a dispatcher they had to pull over before they could call police. They said they couldn't pull over because "the guy in the pickup was driving erratically following (them)."
So they did what anyone does in 2018 when you're in desperate need of help and social institutions have failed them: they took to Facebook. Allen posted five videos of the truck terrorizing her and her boyfriend along with a description of the incident. The post went viral.
She writes:
We feel that this experience should be shared with everyone and to show how the Corpus Christi police department were absolutely no help.
Yesterday afternoon Kyle and I were heading to Corpus Christi on highway 361 from Port Aransas. Kyle noticed a Chevy pick up truck coming up behind us very quickly. Kyle slowed down and tried to move over and next thing we knew the truck rammed us which put us into oncoming traffic. I called 911 and told them our location and what had happened. The dispatcher then told us to pull over. We couldn’t because the guy in the pickup was driving erratically following us on our tail. He did not have a license plate. The dispatcher said she can’t call the officers until we pulled over. She literally would not dispatch an officer for us during this hit and run/assault! So we then called the sheriffs dept and told them our situation. After a few transfers later, we finally were put on the phone with another dispatcher. 20 minutes have gone by at this point and we were closer to Corpus Christi. The driver of the pickup proceeded to hit us 3 more times. He then had to pull over because his bumper got stuck under his tire. We were on the bridge pulled over in front of him. Still no signs of any law enforcement. He fixed his bumper and took off again. At this point we followed him for another 25 minutes down SPID Highway. Still, no officers. After 45 minutes, the driver of the truck exited onto crosstown 286 north and then pulled into their place of work (which was Aston tile) where the officers finally caught him. He was just cited for not having insurance. That’s it! We were clearly assaulted and it was an ongoing hit and run. We explained that to the officer but he disregarded it. The pickup was impounded for not having insurance but the two Hispanic guys driving it were just let go. This has to get out there, what we went through was absolutely horrible. We will update with more information as we continue to deal with this. Thank God our children were not in the vehicle with us and thank God we are safe.
Since the post went viral, Allan posted this update:
****UPDATE
According to the detective, it could take months for the investigation to finish before any arrests can be made. Also, to clarify why I included ethnicity of the suspects is because we were specifically asked by dispatch what his race was. Kyle and I also appreciate all of the support and prayers from everyone during this time.
Glad everyone's ok!!!!! And folks: I've said it before, and I'll say it again. Don't drive around terrorizing complete strangers with your vehicle, okay!?!?!?!?!? It's not nice, and it's also technically illegal. Not that the cops will do anything about it.