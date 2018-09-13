Couple shares terrifying videos of truck driver terrorizing them when police refuse to help.

She writes:

We feel that this experience should be shared with everyone and to show how the Corpus Christi police department were absolutely no help.

Yesterday afternoon Kyle and I were heading to Corpus Christi on highway 361 from Port Aransas. Kyle noticed a Chevy pick up truck coming up behind us very quickly. Kyle slowed down and tried to move over and next thing we knew the truck rammed us which put us into oncoming traffic. I called 911 and told them our location and what had happened. The dispatcher then told us to pull over. We couldn’t because the guy in the pickup was driving erratically following us on our tail. He did not have a license plate. The dispatcher said she can’t call the officers until we pulled over. She literally would not dispatch an officer for us during this hit and run/assault! So we then called the sheriffs dept and told them our situation. After a few transfers later, we finally were put on the phone with another dispatcher. 20 minutes have gone by at this point and we were closer to Corpus Christi. The driver of the pickup proceeded to hit us 3 more times. He then had to pull over because his bumper got stuck under his tire. We were on the bridge pulled over in front of him. Still no signs of any law enforcement. He fixed his bumper and took off again. At this point we followed him for another 25 minutes down SPID Highway. Still, no officers. After 45 minutes, the driver of the truck exited onto crosstown 286 north and then pulled into their place of work (which was Aston tile) where the officers finally caught him. He was just cited for not having insurance. That’s it! We were clearly assaulted and it was an ongoing hit and run. We explained that to the officer but he disregarded it. The pickup was impounded for not having insurance but the two Hispanic guys driving it were just let go. This has to get out there, what we went through was absolutely horrible. We will update with more information as we continue to deal with this. Thank God our children were not in the vehicle with us and thank God we are safe.