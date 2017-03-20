Advertising

There is one thing I am sure to be true: Karma is real. One burglar in France recently learned that the hard way, but in his defense, he was very drunk.

French authorities reported that after returning to the store he'd robbed earlier, an intoxicated burglar somehow managed to get stuck in the hole he'd created in the window.

Are you ready for this photo, folks? It's truly priceless.

Yep! There he is. Ah, precious memories. Perhaps this photo will remind him what this night entailed when he's horrifically hungover in the morning.

In a post to their Facebook page, the Gendarmerie des Pyrénées-Atlantiques explained that a break-in was reported at the store on Wednesday night. By the time police arrived, however, the suspect had already fled.

Police were called back to the store in the wee hours of the morning on Thursday. It was then that they discovered the burglar with his body stuck in the window.

[ PRIS NON PAS LA MAIN DANS LE SAC ... MAIS COINCÉ DANS LA VITRINE ! ] Tôt jeudi matin, les gendarmes de Maulé... Posted by Gendarmerie des Pyrénées-Atlantiques on Friday, March 17, 2017

Firefighters were able to pry the drunk criminal from the window. He was then put in a "drunk tank" to sober up before questioning.

It remains unclear why the burglar thought it'd be a good idea to return to the scene of the crime, but then again, everything seems like a good idea when you're drunk.

