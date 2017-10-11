Advertising

Meet William Joe Johnson, who at just 26 years old, is the most Florida Man to ever Florida Man.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that Johnson was arrested in Pinellas Park, Florida, after stealing an undisclosed amount of money from a credit union last Thursday and "then using the money on utilities, rent, and a drug binge."

The latest Florida Man reboot. Pinellas County Jail

Johnson entered the bank and held a teller at gun point before running off with the cash.

And here's where it gets interesting:

After an investigation, deputies found him at the hotel. In an interview, detectives said Johnson told them he was in need of money and searched on Google "how to rob a bank."

Yup. That would do it.

Surprisingly there isn't a WikiHow article on bank robbing, but there are some YouTube instructional videos.

According to Google search results, there's also a rotten film by that name.

Only in Florida could a criminal be this basic.

Bless your heart.

