Animal lovers are up in arms (fins) over a video posted by the Instagram account Total Frat Move on Saturday. In the clip, some frat boys chillaxing hard on the beach for Spring Break use a freshly-caught shark as a living pen knife to help them shotgun a beer. Take a look, and you'll understand why it's so controversial.
Great abs or no, these punks are clearly engaging in animal cruelty. And the commenters of Instagram agree. They descended on these bros like a stuffy don who's heard one too many noise complaints.
Of course, some frat-loving commenters came to the bros' defense.
But one veteran partier found another reason to be angry.
What kind of monster tortures a shark just so he can shotgun a beer, and then doesn't even shotgun it well? This guy deserves whatever horrible deep-sea disease he caught from that fish's mouth.