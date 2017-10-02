Advertising

In Guizhou, China, a man trying to avoid paying his hotel bill came up with the brilliant idea to escape via the nearby telephone wires. He was trying to get to another building, across the way from the hotel. Spoiler alert: he did not make it. But he also didn't die, either. People with a fear of heights, LOOK AWAY!

Videos were taken by multiple onlookers. According to Mashable, the man seems to end up trapped between two wires about 19 stories up.

China Daily mentioned that the man was very near a bunch of high-voltage power lines. So besides not falling 19 stories, this guy is also super lucky he didn't touch one of those.

The man got out of his predicament when he was saved by firefighters and then taken into custody by the police. But just because he's safely out of the hotel and off the wires, he's still on the hook for the hotel bill, the amount of which is unknown. One has to imagine the bill was for a substantial amount for a guy to risk his life like this. Either that or he just flat out hates paying for things.

