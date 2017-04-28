Advertising

On Saturday, the Twitter account belonging to the New York Police Department's 106th Precinct in Ozone Park, Queens tweeted this image of two officers next to their itty bitty little weed bust alongside a couple of machetes and a can of Monster Energy Drink.

The image was captioned with "one less marijuana dealer on the streets thanks to Officers Sardone and Winter."

One less marijuana dealer on our streets thanks to Officers Sardone and Winter. pic.twitter.com/uY4ddzCbch — NYPD 106th Precinct (@NYPD106Pct) April 22, 2017

The tweet went viral, but probably not for the reason the precinct expected it to. Let's just say that although the NYPD seemed pretty pleased with themselves, Twitter was not at all impressed.

The weed is the only thing in this picture that won't kill you. https://t.co/yrSo8S7G0I — Jordan A. Myers (@BlackTonyRomo) April 25, 2017

Good thing there's no other crime in New York City to focus on — Lev Novak (@LevNovak) April 25, 2017

give it back and apologize — Catman Crothers (@ItsKrev) April 25, 2017

What a sham. Legalise it and people won't need to carry weapons to sell a fucking plant. — Brendan (@macleanbrendan) April 25, 2017

yep. it's over now. thank you to the boys in blue — jesse farrar (@BronzeHammer) April 25, 2017

that monster energy drink is more dangerous than the weed. smh — Steve S. (@Strange177a) April 25, 2017

Did you guys really fucking retweet this? That's less pot than most people smoke in a year. Take a break. — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) April 26, 2017

This is definitely something Twitter would be 100 percent into and not drag you for at all, good move — hannity gargles piss (@ChrisCaesar) April 25, 2017

Lol, that's like 600 bucks of weed, "war on drugs" might officially be over thanks to these 2 😂 — Jeff Nichols (@JeffNichols14) April 26, 2017

So many lives saved...Oh wait... — Allisøn (@allie_gator70) April 25, 2017

Why they posing like they got El Chapo. They probably busted a 17 year old. That is not a lot of weed — Khyre Lunar 🌙 (@KhyreLunar) April 25, 2017

When you learn that you can't smoke the evidence. pic.twitter.com/BJZlWp5kWH — hiroshi sato fan acc (@JonRussell97) April 25, 2017

very brave of the 106th precinct to employ two adult virgins — Mike L (@Mikel943) April 24, 2017

one less monster energy drink on the streets messing up my kids & neighborhood thank you for your service — amateurdentist (@amateurdentist) April 25, 2017

Okay, sure, these cops were just doing their job, but maybe the NYPD should refrain from bragging about their dinky little weed bust online, especially when the majority of the country supports legalizing marijuana. Not to mention that eight states already have legalized recreational marijuana, and several more (including New York) have legalized marijuana for medical use.

Don't you feel so much safer now that a few dozen dime bags are off the streets and there will be less high people—gasp!—eating chips and watching Netflix?

Maybe now I can finally sleep at night.

"marijuana dealer" holds about the same weight as "cotton candy distributor" in this tweet for some reason — social anxiety ◟̽◞̽ (@WARZONEZAIN) April 24, 2017

