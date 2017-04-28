On Saturday, the Twitter account belonging to the New York Police Department's 106th Precinct in Ozone Park, Queens tweeted this image of two officers next to their itty bitty little weed bust alongside a couple of machetes and a can of Monster Energy Drink.
The image was captioned with "one less marijuana dealer on the streets thanks to Officers Sardone and Winter."
The tweet went viral, but probably not for the reason the precinct expected it to. Let's just say that although the NYPD seemed pretty pleased with themselves, Twitter was not at all impressed.
Okay, sure, these cops were just doing their job, but maybe the NYPD should refrain from bragging about their dinky little weed bust online, especially when the majority of the country supports legalizing marijuana. Not to mention that eight states already have legalized recreational marijuana, and several more (including New York) have legalized marijuana for medical use.
Don't you feel so much safer now that a few dozen dime bags are off the streets and there will be less high people—gasp!—eating chips and watching Netflix?
Maybe now I can finally sleep at night.