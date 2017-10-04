Movie sets are places where sometimes the line between reality and fiction blurs. For example, a police officer in Crawfordsville, IN, received a report of a masked man inside a local bar. The officer went to the bar, found the masked man, and fired a single shot in his direction, just barely missing him. Well, wouldn't you know it, ha ha ha, the masked man was just part of a movie crew filming inside the bar, and his gun was just a prop.
Turns out that, according to the police, the production team did not notify the proper authorities about the film shoot, which caused the mix-up.
Body-cam footage obtained by Journal & Courier shows the officer approaching the "burglar" (the actor) outside the bar and demanding that he drop his weapon. A single shot warning shot is fired from the officer's gun, narrowly missing the actor.
Thankfully no one was hurt, but you can't blame the police for doing their jobs.