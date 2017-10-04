Advertising

Movie sets are places where sometimes the line between reality and fiction blurs. For example, a police officer in Crawfordsville, IN, received a report of a masked man inside a local bar. The officer went to the bar, found the masked man, and fired a single shot in his direction, just barely missing him. Well, wouldn't you know it, ha ha ha, the masked man was just part of a movie crew filming inside the bar, and his gun was just a prop.

Body-cam video shows Crawfordsville officer shooting at armed actor https://t.co/d7TLqOg7gn — Journal & Courier (@jconline) October 2, 2017

Turns out that, according to the police, the production team did not notify the proper authorities about the film shoot, which caused the mix-up.

Body-cam footage obtained by Journal & Courier shows the officer approaching the "burglar" (the actor) outside the bar and demanding that he drop his weapon. A single shot warning shot is fired from the officer's gun, narrowly missing the actor.

Thankfully no one was hurt, but you can't blame the police for doing their jobs.

this is part of the reason why permits exist for filming. to avoid situations like this. Police would've been notified of the filming. — Joe Toronto (@joetoronto10) October 3, 2017

