Police are looking for a fugitive whose face looks like a skeleton. Seen him?

Attention: If you see a man in or around Northern California with a skull tattooed to his face, please alert the authorities, because he's very likely a missing fugitive.

According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office official Facebook page, inmate Corey Hughes went missing from a work crew in the Central Valley.

Facebook

The 27-year-old fugitive was being held at a minimum-security prison on a weapons charge, and he clearly needed more security.

giphy

The Washington Post reports that Hughes and his tattoo were slated to be released in February, and he "was last seen near Interstate 5 and Country Club Boulevard."

If you could recognize his face, the authorities hereby request your help in this manner.

Let's look at this tattoo again.