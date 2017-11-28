Police are looking for a fugitive whose face looks like a skeleton. Seen him?

Police are looking for a fugitive whose face looks like a skeleton. Seen him?
Orli Matlow
Nov 28, 2017@7:54 PM
Advertising

Attention: If you see a man in or around Northern California with a skull tattooed to his face, please alert the authorities, because he's very likely a missing fugitive.

According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office official Facebook page, inmate Corey Hughes went missing from a work crew in the Central Valley.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/screen-shot-2017-11-28-at-31714-pm-7aiGBh.png
Facebook

The 27-year-old fugitive was being held at a minimum-security prison on a weapons charge, and he clearly needed more security.

https://media.giphy.com/media/945jGDodvZCDe/giphy.gif
giphy

The Washington Post reports that Hughes and his tattoo were slated to be released in February, and he "was last seen near Interstate 5 and Country Club Boulevard."

If you could recognize his face, the authorities hereby request your help in this manner.

Let's look at this tattoo again.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/239055708091044426252583348443738027911842n-EtfSCB.jpg
San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office
Advertising

No matter how far he runs, he sadly won't stop looking like the villain from Captain America: The First Avenger.

https://media2.giphy.com/media/5TPYDIn2bBv68/giphy.gif
giphy

I'm sure he regrets the weapons charge that landed him in prison, but he ought to regret that face tat even more.

Advertising
© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc