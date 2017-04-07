Advertising

Even the world's greatest criminal masterminds aren't immune to the disastrous effects of a single missent text. One would-be thief in Scotland is learning that the hard way, after his scheme to beat a stranger up and take his golf club was foiled by his own clumsy fingers. But then, like a truly industrious crook, he tried to keep his con going. The potential victim, Gregor Ford, was so delighted by this display that he shared a screenshot on Twitter, where it's gone massively viral.

Never sell a golf club on Facebook to someone from East Kilbride! pic.twitter.com/l7905sD5g9 — Gregor Ford (@GregorJFord) March 30, 2017

This guy is so dumb, some commenters on Twitter were convinced the whole conversation was fake. But Ford assured them that the exchange (and his putter) were real.

I can assure you it's a real message as I am the seller. Just couldn't not share it! Putter is still for sale if you're interested?🤔 — Gregor Ford (@GregorJFord) March 31, 2017

Must be an East Kilbride thing mate. — Gregor Ford (@GregorJFord) March 31, 2017

No disrespect intended to the honorable people of East Kilbride. Except one of them, who is a f**king moron.

