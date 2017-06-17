Advertising

Realizing your bike has been stolen is the worst. You put all that work into its upkeep, establishing a special human-vehicle bond, and odds are you were already late to wherever you needed to ride when you discovered the theft. But the hardest part of all is knowing you'll probably never see your wheels again.

Sometimes, however, the universe can surprise you. Redditor Fizrock posted a hilarious photo of a missing bike returned complete with a written apology, captioning it "Stealing a bike in Canada." We can't say for certain that's where this actually happened, but we'd absolutely believe it.

Sounds like someone has a future as a bike critic—if he can lay off the rampages.

