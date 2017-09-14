Advertising

Martin Tate is a 31-year-old man from Wales who is wanted for assault, according to local police. You'd think someone running from the law might choose to stay off Facebook, or at least take a break from posting. But not Martin Tate, and this may end up being his downfall.

On Tuesday, North Wales Police shared this photo and post calling for Tate's arrest on their Facebook page:

#Caernarfon man Martin Tate 31 #wanted by Police for assault and is avoiding us. Where he’s hiding?? Call us on 101 or @Crimestoppers Posted by North Wales Police on Wednesday, September 13, 2017

They wrote:

Tate, wherever he is, was apparently tipped off to his newfound Facebook infamy. He couldn't resist the urge to weigh in:

I mean, you gotta hand it to this guy, he's got nerve. But so does the North Wales Police Department, who posted this chilling response:

Oh shiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiit.

But despite the cops' threat, Tate couldn't stop internetting. He later posted ANOTHER comment on the post calling for his own arrest:

This prompted some to call him a "legend" in the comments, while others were quick to point that he is wanted for assault, and we should not be hailing him as a "legend."

So, where is Martin Tate now? According to Mashable, the North Wales Police department said the suspect is still at large. "We are still conducting enquiries to locate and arrest him," said a spokesperson.

Meanwhile, the man can't stop Facebooking. He's on a tear. Last night, he posted this pic of him and a friend (or lover? we don't know his life!):

2 wanted male hahahaha an we still don't give a fck were proper 4 u Posted by Martin Tate on Wednesday, September 13, 2017

Followed by another photo of the duo holding what appear to be bottles of wine:

Pump yp the tyres were living Wales now hahahaha Posted by Martin Tate on Wednesday, September 13, 2017

Man, this guy is cocky. And speaking of cocky, today he posted a photo of a man with a penis drawn onto his head and proceeded to get in a c-word-ridden fight in the comments section. Ummmmm, no offense North Wales Police Department, but how have you not managed to catch this guy yet?

